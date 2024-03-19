Fiorentina general manager Joe Barone dies aged 57



Fiorentina’s general director, Joe Barone, tragically passed away at the age of 57 following a sudden cardiac arrest. The club expressed deep sorrow and immense sadness at the loss of a figurehead who had left an indelible mark on its recent history. Barone fell ill at the team hotel just before Fiorentina’s match at Atalanta and was rushed to a hospital in Milan, where he later passed away.

In a heartfelt statement, Fiorentina mourned the loss of Barone, describing him as a treasured friend who had shown great professionalism and dedication to the club. The entire Viola community extended its heartfelt condolences to Barone’s family during this difficult time.

Born in Italy and raised in New York, Barone was a pivotal figure in Fiorentina’s leadership, having served alongside club president Rocco Commisso since 2019. His sudden passing has left the club devastated, and the rescheduling of the postponed fixture against Atalanta is yet to be confirmed.

Barone’s untimely death comes just weeks after Fiorentina marked the sixth anniversary of the passing of captain Davide Astori, further adding to the somber mood at the club. Despite the profound loss, Fiorentina remains determined to honor Barone’s memory and continue competing in Serie A.

