Brightline chooses Stuart for new station

Brightline has announced a station in Stuart will be its first between West Palm Beach and Orlando. It is likely to open in 2026.

“The City of Stuart is thrilled to announce that Brightline has chosen Stuart for the next station in Florida’s expanding passenger rail network,” said Stuart Mayor Becky Brunner. “This marks a historic return to our roots and fulfills a vision held by Stuart for over 30 years, offering residents and visitors alike a first-class journey to Stuart, away from the congestion of highways. Stuart welcomes Brightline to our seaside town and looks forward to developing a partnership that defines the future of travel and transportation in Florida.”



The station will be in Downtown Stuart.



“We’ve seen significant demand and support for a Brightline station in the Treasure Coast, which was evident during this process,” Brian Kronberg, Brightline senior vice president of development and construction, said in a press release. “It was a difficult decision and we’re grateful for everyone’s support and efforts to make this happen.”