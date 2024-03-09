Boca Library Offers Socrates Discussion Groups

Boca Raton, FL – The Boca Raton Public Library invites the community to exchange ideas and engage in meaningful civil discourse through its weekly programs of the Socrates Café and the Socratic Discussion Group.

The Socrates Café meets every Monday at 1pm at the Spanish River Library and every Tuesday at 1pm at the Downtown Library. Both programs offer a welcoming and open atmosphere for conversation and learning. Participants can expect a moderated philosophical discussion in a thoughtful, respectful group setting. Topics are chosen by group consensus, and themes challenge thinking while cultivating a sense of connectedness and civic engagement.

For more information on these and other programs offered by the library, visit the calendar at bocalibrary.org or call the library at 561-393-7852.