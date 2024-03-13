BOCA BACCHANAL is APRIL 5 – SAVE THE DATE!

By Kenny Spahn

Attention food & wine fans – The Boca Bacchanal is almost here! Yes, the 21ST ANNUAL BOCA BACCHANAL happens APRIL 4 and 5 – so Save The Date! Better yet, order tickets now, as the event often sells out early.

Boca Bacchanal is one of the area’s longest lasting and most popular events, presenting a weekend celebration of food and wine. This premier festival benefits the Boca Historical Society and the Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum, and promises “an unparalleled experience of culinary excellence and exquisite wines.”

Look for my next article coming soon with more information and a full line-up of restaurants, but here’s a quick overview:

As usual, the Bacchanal kicks off with exquisite Vintner Dinners on April 4 and 5 (each starting at 7 p.m.), hosted in exquisite private homes and other premier venues across Boca Raton. Each Dinner features a five-course gourmet dinner prepared by a renowned chef, teamed with exclusive wines from an internationally acclaimed vintner – both of whom will be on-site to explain and describe their respective wine and food pairing.

Then Sunday, April 5 brings the main event – the Grand Tasting, from 1:00 – 4:00 at The Addison. Here’s your chance to stroll, sip, and savor unlimited samplings from some of the area’s top restaurants and chefs, including: AlleyCat, Bazille at Nordstrom, Copperfish Kitchen, Gallaghers, Gourmetphile, J & D Cakes, KakaoZon Chocolate, Narbona, Oceans 234, Sushi by Bou, The Addison, The Capital Grille, and The Seagate Hotel & Spa. Also on tap: Endless tastings of more than 150 fine wines, along with craft beers, spirits, and soft drinks, a silent auction, and more. So mark your calendars for April 5. See you at the Bacchanal!

The Boca Bacchanal Grand Tasting takes placeSunday, April 5 from 1:00 – 4:00 pm at The Addison, located at 2 East Camino Real in downtown Boca Raton. Exclusive Vintner Dinners will be held at private homes and historic locations on Friday and Saturday evening, April 4 and 5.

Tickets for the Grand Tasting Afternoon are $150 per person.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit https://www.bocabacchanal.com or www.BocaHistory.org.

Or call the BRHS at (561) 395- 6766, Ext.101, or stop by the Museum at 71 North Federal Highway in downtown Boca.

About The Boca Raton Historical Society and Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum:

The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum is the home of the Boca Raton Historical Society, whose mission is to collect, preserve, and present information and artifacts relevant to the past and evolving history of Boca Raton and to maintain a visible role in the education and the advocacy of historic preservation in the community. Now open to the public Wednesday through Saturday, 10 am to 4 pm, the museum is in historic Town Hall at 71 N. Federal Highway (33432). For more information, please call 561.395.6766 or visit www.BocaHistory.org.

About the Author

Kenny Spahn is a renowned food critic, culinary columnist, and restaurant authority and consultant; and has published over 800 culinary articles. Mr. Spahn also heads up Restaurant Placement Group, the exclusive recruiting, placement, and consulting firm for the restaurant and hospitality industry. www.RestaurantPlacement.com

TAGS: Boca Bacchanal, Boca Raton, Events, The Addison, Food & Wine, Wine, Restaurants, Restaurant Placement Group, www.RestaurantPlacement.com, Chefs, Boca Raton Historical Society, Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum, Kenny Spahn, Vintner Dinners,