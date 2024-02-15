Try This at the Grocery Store to Reduce Stress and Save Time

(StatePoint) With grocery store shelves loaded up with new and unfamiliar products, and social media influencers touting this or that food brand, a trip to the supermarket is not always quick or easy. After all, there are few consumer decisions more important than what you feed your family.

Fortunately, there is a way to tell whether a certain product is already loved by other shoppers. Whether you’re shopping online or ordering a grocery delivery through an app, Product of the Year USA can be a go-to resource. Each year it identifies the best new products as voted on by tens of thousands of consumers. The largest such consumer-voted award of its kind, you can be sure when you spot the iconic red seal that a given product is tried and true.

“Great products deserve to be celebrated and consumers deserve to know about them,” says Mike Nolan, global CEO of Product of the Year Management. “In a crowded physical and digital marketplace, we’re eager to help people cut through the noise and clutter.”

To reduce stress and save time on your supermarket visits, consider adding these 18 2024 Product of the Year food and beverage winners to your shopping list:

Bread | ALDI-exclusive Specially Selected Sliced Italian Loaf – ALDI Inc.

Breakfast | Quaker Fruit Fusion Instant Oatmeal – PepsiCo

Cereal | Quaker Chewy Granola – PepsiCo

Chocolate | Kinder Chocolate – Ferrero

Cooking Essentials | ALDI-Exclusive Simply Nature Spray Oil – ALDI Inc.

Hard Seltzer | Truly Red, White & Tru – Boston Beer Company

Healthy Beverage | Blender Bites – Blender Bites (Holdings) Limited

Healthy Snack | Del Monte Fruit Refreshers – Del Monte Foods Inc

Juice | ALDI-exclusive Nature’s Nectar OJ Blends – ALDI Inc.

Meal Ingredient | Take Root Organics – Take Root Organics

Meat Entree | Boar’s Head FireSmith(TM) Flame Grilled Chicken Breast – Frank Brunckhorst Co, LLC (Boar’s Head Brand)

Non-Chocolate Candy | SKITTLES Littles – Mars

Pasta | ALDI-Exclusive Priano Hearty Ravioli – ALDI Inc.

RTD Cocktail | Absolut and Ocean Spray Vodka-Cranberry RTD Range – Pernod Ricard USA

Salty Snack | Pringles Harvest Blends – Kellogg Company (Pringles)

Specialty Dairy | Organic Valley Reduced Fat Eggnog – Organic Valley

Spirits | Buchanan’s Pineapple – Diageo North America PLC

Wine | ALDI-Exclusive Belletti Prosecco – ALDI Inc.

Time to restock the pantry and fridge? Let the “hivemind” help you make great decisions for your family quickly and with ease.