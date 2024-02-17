The City Celebrates 44 Years as a Tree City USA and Receives Growth Award

Boca Raton, FL – The City of Boca Raton is celebrating its 44th consecutive year as a Tree City USA and its 5th Growth Award from the National Arbor Day Foundation, which promotes the benefit trees bring to urban environments – cooler temperatures, cleaner air, higher property values, and healthier residents. The recognition and award are reflective of the City’s long-standing efforts to maintain and strengthen its tree canopy.

Launched in 1976, the Tree City USA program provides communities with a four-step framework to maintain and grow their tree cover and has since recognized more than 3,500 communities from across the county. As a Tree City USA, Boca Raton meets the criteria of having a current tree board or department, a tree care ordinance, a community forestry program with a minimum annual budget, and an annual Arbor Day observance and proclamation. As a Growth Award recipient, the City demonstrated even higher levels of tree care and community engagement.

“The recognition and award reflect our ongoing work and partnership with Community Greening to enhance our resident’s tree canopy, and the City’s dedication to natural area enhancement and restoration projects like Lake Wyman, Rutheford Park and the work on our beach dunes,” said Sustainability Manager Lindsey Roland Nieratka. “We look forward to more community involvement – and awards – as we continually improve the City’s tree canopy.”

Boca Raton’s first tree protection ordinance was in 1965 – it was the first city in the U.S. to have one. The Tree City USA program began 11 years later. Since then, the City has been committed to nurturing its tree canopy through leadership, policy, and continual community involvement programs. Currently, the Office of Sustainability, along with the University of Florida’s IFAS Extension, is hosting a community program aimed at helping residents build better native landscapes in their own yards:

Sustainable Yards Series

· February 21: Gardening for Wildlife: Learn how to attract birds and butterflies to your yard.

· March 27: Planting for Water Quality: Perfect for HOAs and waterfront homeowners. Learn how to use plants to keep your water bodies clean and clear.

· April 24: Rain or Shine: Learn how to deal with an abundance of water in the rainy season and best irrigation practices for dry times.

Each workshop is held at the City’s Downtown Library (400 NW 2nd Avenue) from 6pm – 7:30pm and offers a free native plant for registrants to take home. More Details.

For more information, visit the City’s Tree Canopy webpage.