Palm Beach Pediatrics Now Offers Integrated Physical and Integrated Health Services at Three Convenient Locations 

Practice Founded in 1984 is Nationally Recognized

West Palm Beach, Fla. (January 23, 2024) – Palm Beach Pediatrics, a provider of physical and mental health care to children and young adults, now has three conveniently located offices in Palm Beach County. A new office at 4700 N. Congress Ave, Suite 201, West Palm Beach replaces its former West Palm Beach location, which was on Okeechobee Blvd.

The Congress Avenue location – located east of I95 joins Palm Beach Pediatrics locations in Boynton Beach (6080 Boynton Beach Blvd, Suite 240, Boynton Beach) and Loxahatchee Groves (13475 Southern Blvd, Suite 202, Loxahatchee Groves).

The practice is led by Shannon Fox-Levine MD, FAAP,known as Dr. Fox, who has served as president of the Palm Beach Pediatric Society for ten years. Recognized nationally for its integration of physical medicine and behavioral health, the practice’s on-staff mental health professionals and physical health care providers coordinate patient care, an integrative approach that ensures all the child’s needs are addressed.

“Since 1984, Palm Beach Pediatrics has been taking care of the children and young adults of Palm Beach County. We are excited to expand our footprint to meet the needs of more patients in the West Palm Beach area and beyond,” said Dr. Fox. “As the South Florida region continues to grow, our team is working to provide integrated physical and mental health care to children in the most convenient locations.”

Palm Beach Pediatrics encompasses the following communities: Lake Park, Magnolia Park, North Palm Beach, Palm Beach, Palm Beach Gardens, Palm Beach Shores, Riviera Beach, West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Greenacres, Lake Worth, Lake Worth Beach, Lantana, Palm Springs, Arden, Belle Glade, Loxahatchee, Loxahatchee Groves, Royal Palm Beach, Wellington, and West Lake.

Palm Beach Pediatrics responds to patient needs 24 hours per day, seven days per week, 365 days per year. In addition to regular office hours, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., Palm Beach Pediatrics offers evening and weekend appointments and urgent medical care is available on major holidays.