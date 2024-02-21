Man City v Brentford LIVE: Premier League result as Erling Haaland goal sends City a point off the top

Source: yahoo.com

Luke Baker

Erling Haaland erased any questions about his scoring touch, netting Manchester City’s only goal in a 1-0 victory over Brentford that lifted them into second place in the Premier League table, just one point behind leaders Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola’s team, unbeaten in their last 10 league matches and finally even in games played with title rivals Liverpool and Arsenal, have 56 points, one ahead of Arsenal. Brentford are five points above the relegation zone in 14th.

Haaland, who three days earlier pushed a camera in frustration after missing a top-flight career-worst nine shots in a 1-1 draw with Chelsea, was back in form, increasing his league tally to 17 goals.

The Norwegian broke the deadlock in the 71st minute when he sprinted onto a beautiful through ball from Julian Alvarez then stroked it past a slipping Kristoffer Ajer before beating keeper Mark Flekken. Haaland has now scored against every Premier League club he has faced. He has yet to play Luton Town.

The match is not on TV but relive all the action in our live blog below:

Man City v Brentford – Premier League updates

Man City narrowly beat Brentford 1-0 in the Premier League thanks to Erling Haaland’s goal

City move a point behind Liverpool and a point ahead of Arsenal in the three-way title race

REPORT: Erling Haaland completes his set to help Man City avoid fatal slip-up

FULL-TIME! Man City 1-0 Brentford

79’ – NO GOAL! Haaland has second goal ruled out as Walker narrowly offside (MCI 1-0 BRE)

71’ – GOAL! Haaland finishes well when clean through to finally break deadlock (MCI 1-0 BRE)

37’ – OFF THE LINE! Mee brilliantly clears off the line from Bobb’s shot (MCI 0-0 BRE)

35’ – CHANCE! Silva heads wide from six yards out (MCI 0-0 BRE)

Manchester City FC 1 – 0 Brentford FC

Erling Haaland completes his set to help Man City avoid fatal slip-up

22:03 , Luke Baker

As Erling Haaland completed the set, Manchester City may have got back on track. Their bid for a historic fourth consecutive title threatened to be derailed in four days, the loss of four points in successive home games beckoning.

Enter Haaland. He had scored against 20 of the 21 opponents he had faced in the Premier League. Only Brentford had denied him, just as Brentford frustrated City for 70 minutes here. But, 10 days earlier, Everton held out for 70 minutes at the Etihad Stadium, too, conceded to Haaland in the 71st and lost. To the annoyance of City’s title rivals, history repeated itself.

There was a nod to the more distant past, too, to another three-way battle at the top a decade ago. Kristoffer Ajer’s costly loss of balance will not be the most famous slip in a title race – Steven Gerrard still boasts that dubious honour – but City emerged triumphant in 2014. If they do so again in 2024, they may thank a Norwegian besides their top scorer: the luckless Brentford defender.

Read more at: https://sports.yahoo.com/man-city-v-brentford-live-173626895.html?guccounter=1&guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly90cmVuZHMuZ29vZ2xlLmNvbS8&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAAFVHUFx3usJtLzNI4ynI3hLlzboGrcYcwAdOlh1L-vM0CukYX3s4LDQ4rD5oXhps72H0l2Pr7l2RnahdShI9NtQWM5t2jjg7c5SRA53DzptULaUXfT07rdLhkEKrp-d8vwwS20vldjp9UrpzMx_-VA486cJQV7CSxT2aD_bCERBH