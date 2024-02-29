Jump into these deals and freebies for leap day 2024

Source: nbcwashington.com

By Maria Chamberlain

Leap day. It may not be an official holiday but it’s certainly worth noting.

On Thursday, restaurants and businesses nationwide will be celebrating the every-four-year phenomenon that adds a 29th day to February with discounts for leap day babies and regular customers alike.

Whether you’re looking to save on your next meal or your next vacation, you won’t want to skip over these leap day deals.

Food

Anthony’s

If you have a leap day birthday, you can get 20% off your birthday meal at Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza & Wings on Feb. 29. Valid for dine-in only and guests must show ID to receive the maximum discount of $20 off.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse signature dessert — Pizookies — are just $2.29 all day long on Feb. 29 with a $10 minimum purchase while dining in.

BurgerFi

On Feb. 29, BurgerFi will give leap day babies 20% off their entire purchase.

Burger King

On Feb. 29, members of Burger King’s Royal Perks rewards program can score four times the points (aka Crowns) on up to three orders that are placed online or in-app. The offer is valid at participating Burger King restaurants.

Chuck E. Cheese

Children under 52 inches tall who visit fun centers with Chuck E. Cheese Trampoline Zones can get free All-Day Jump Passes for maximum fun.

Chipotle

No worries about guac being extra. Chipotle rewards members can get free guacamole on Feb. 29 when they place an order in the chain’s app or website and use the code EXTRA24.

Dog Haus

Dog Haus app and loyalty users can get four times the points on every purchase on Feb. 29.

Duck Donuts

Get a cinnamon sugar donut and medium hot coffee or cold brew combo for just $2.29 on Feb. 29.

Hardee’s

Hardee’s customers can get 29% off their app or online order on Feb. 29. There’s a minimum $1 purchase (before taxes, fees, etc.) and a maximum $29 discount. The offer is limited to one per registered user per order and is available at participating restaurants. It can’t be combined with other offers and isn’t available in-restaurant or with third-party vendors or delivery partners.

Hickory Tavern

Buy a $50 gift card for $29 at Hickory Tavern on Feb. 29. In-store only.

Hungry Howie’s

Between Feb. 26 and 29, Hungry Howie’s customers can get a large pizza for 29 cents with the purchase of another on takeout orders.

Insomnia Cookies

Between Feb. 26 and March 3, Insomnia Cookies customers can get one free classic cookie when they purchase any pack of six or dozen cookies.

If you have a leap day birthday, you’ll get six free classic cookies in-store on Feb. 29 when you show your ID.

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice rewards members can order small Gelati and Ices for just $0.96 on Feb. 29 at all locations.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme customers can score an Original Glazed dozen for just $2.29 with the purchase of a regularly priced dozen for one day only on Feb. 29.

If you have a leap day birthday, you can also get a free original glazed dozen (no purchase required) when you show an ID.

Krystal

Krystal customers who make any purchase online on Feb. 29 using the code LEAPDAY will receive a free Krystal.

La Madeleine

La Madeleine customers can take advantage of a BOGO offer on the bakery’s oatmeal raisin and chocolate chunk cookies in-store on Feb. 29.

Legal Sea Foods

Get 2 lobsters for $29 on Feb. 29. Plus, enroll with Legal Net Rewards on Feb. 29 and receive 229 bonus points worth over $10 in reward value.

Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s has a leap day offer valid between Feb. 26 — 29. The online exclusive gives customers a free piece of fish or chicken with an order of $5 or more.

Marco’s Pizza

Between Feb. 26 and March 3, Marco’s Pizza customers can get 29% off all menu-price pizzas at participating locations using the code LEAP29 while ordering online and in the Marco’s app.

Milk Bar

Leap Day babies can get a free full-sized birthday cake in-store on Feb. 29. Must show government ID to redeem.

