Fort Lauderdale Women’s Soccer Pro Team reveals identity

USL Super League kicks off in August and gradually we’re getting announcements from clubs.

South Florida’s new top-tier women’s professional soccer team unveiled their name and crest – Fort Lauderdale United FC. This announcement marks a monumental step toward kickoff this August. The executive team, led by newly appointed CEO, Deon Graham, has spent months going through the branding process to ensure the team’s brand is a true embodiment of the South Florida community.

Fort Lauderdale United FC will compete in the USL Super League which kicks off its inaugural season this August with a mission to empower talent by forging opportunities, nurturing players, and uniting the community of South Florida under the banner of soccer. The league recently received Division One Sanctioning from the U.S. Soccer Federation, allowing the league to compete at the highest level of professional soccer in the United States.

The Fort Lauderdale United FC crest features the initials FTL prominently displayed, meant to intertwine like the canals of the city. The “glint” represents the vibrant sun bouncing off the waters the region is known for. The club’s colors represent Fort Lauderdale’s world-renowned beaches and shallow waters, with seafoam green contrasting the ocean blue.

Co-Founder and CEO, Deon Graham is a South Florida native and longtime marketer with nearly two decades of experience in the entertainment and spirits industries. In 2023, Deon was recognized in the inaugural class of Adweek’s Marketing Vanguard Awards and named to the 2023 Forbes Entrepreneurial CMO list.

Deon is eager to lead Fort Lauderdale United FC into the next phase.

“I’m thrilled about creating a clear path for a Division 1 professional women’s soccer team to flourish in South Florida. Our community deserves a standout brand and a team that both the 954 and Broward County can take pride in. We’re dedicated to forging a pathway from youth to professional soccer and serving as a catalyst for women’s professional soccer in the region.” said CEO, Deon Graham. “Fort Lauderdale United FC is also committed to bringing entertainment and job opportunities to the area. We’re grateful for the steadfast support from the cities of Davie and Fort Lauderdale as well as NSU Florida. We look forward to partnering with them for years to come.”

The team’s practice and game fields are located in the Town of Davie at Nova Southeastern University (NSU Florida). The club has plans for a modernized stadium and on-site training facilities where the former home of the Miami Dolphins practice facility is located. A partnership with NSU Florida will also create internship and job opportunities for students interested in a career in sports.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be part of the start of professional women’s soccer in South Florida,” said Harry Moon, M.D., Nova Southeastern University’s executive vice president, chief operating officer and president-elect. “Soccer is an international sport and it’s become one of the most popular sports for women across the United States. We wish Fort Lauderdale United FC great success, and we look forward to welcoming fans of soccer in South Florida to our campus when the season begins.”

Fort Lauderdale United FC is the only professional women’s soccer team in the South Florida region. Relentlessly striving for greatness and embodying the values of Fort Lauderdale, the club aims to be a global competitor and a local staple, fostering a culture of dedication and unity.

Co-founder Tommy Smith and Deon have been working closely with Mayor Judy Paul of Davie and Mayor Dean J. Trantalis of Fort Lauderdale, curating an experience that is indicative of a shared purpose and interest to build stronger community bonds and engagement through sports.

“I am immensely proud to have a major professional women’s soccer sports team call Davie home,” said Town of Davie Mayor Judy Paul. ” The joy of sports is inescapable and has the power and ability to break barriers and bring people of all walks of life together. Our athletic facilities will prove to be an asset for the players, coaches, or those who want to stop by to watch practices or games. We enthusiastically welcome the USL Super League to the Town of Davie, and I look forward to the lineup of exciting things this will bring.”

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome the USL Super League Women’s Soccer Team to Fort Lauderdale, adding yet another dynamic sports franchise to our city. As we continue to grow as a premier sports destination, the inclusion of women’s sports reinforces our commitment to diversity, equity, and excellence on and off the field.” Said Mayor Trantalis. “We look forward to cheering on our newest team and supporting their success as they inspire the next generation of athletes in Fort Lauderdale.”