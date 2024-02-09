“Empowering Tomorrow’s Innovators: FPL’s Gift of EV-Building Kits to High School Students Looking to Jump Start STEM Careers

Indian Town HS Electrathon Delivery & Surprise of FPL branded EV kits to students for FPL / Next Era Energy in Cocoa Beach, FL

Boca Raton, FL – Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) is paving the way for the next generation of STEM leaders and electric vehicle (EV) enthusiasts by embarking on an inspiring initiative to equip high school students in the Treasure Coast with EV-building kits.

In a heartwarming gesture of support, FPL surprised students from local area high schools with a generous donation comprising kart frames, machine bits, batteries, wheels, and more. The exciting event unfolded at the Florida Solar Energy Center in Cocoa, FL, where eager students gathered for a special training event on a Wednesday morning.

The donation forms part of FPL’s commitment to bolstering the Electrathon America program, a renowned initiative aimed at fostering innovation and excellence in the field of electric vehicle technology. By providing the necessary tools and resources, FPL is empowering students to delve into the fascinating realm of EV construction and engineering.

Participating schools are tasked with a thrilling challenge – to build the most efficient electric go-kart, leveraging their ingenuity and technical prowess. This hands-on experience not only cultivates practical skills but also fosters crucial values such as teamwork, problem-solving, and critical thinking among students.

Pedro Montejo of Indiantown High School expressed his gratitude, stating, “It’s wonderful to get provided these materials and get helped by [FPL]. I appreciate it a lot and we’re gonna have fun.” His sentiment reflects the enthusiasm and excitement shared by students who eagerly anticipate the opportunity to unleash their creativity and embark on this thrilling journey.

The Electrathon program culminates in a spirited competition, where teams from participating schools showcase their meticulously crafted electric go-karts. This event not only celebrates their achievements but also serves as a testament to the dedication and commitment of students and educators alike.

For educators and schools interested in joining the Electrathon program, FPL provides valuable resources and information through its dedicated platform at FPL.com/education. Here, interested parties can learn more about the program and discover how to participate, igniting a passion for STEM education and inspiring future leaders in the field of electric vehicles and renewable energy.

FPL’s initiative exemplifies its unwavering commitment to fostering innovation, empowering youth, and driving positive change in communities across the Treasure Coast and beyond. Through initiatives like Electrathon, FPL continues to make a meaningful impact, laying the foundation for a brighter, more sustainable future.

