Community Gathering Salutes IDF Wounded Soldiers in Heartfelt Event at Congregation Beth David

President of Israel Isaac Herzog gives his address highlighting the incredible rehabilitation work performed by Beit Halochem

Palm Beach Gardens, FL – IDF heroes and community leaders came together on February 7 for the spectacular gathering at Congregation Beth David in Palm Beach Gardens that saluted wounded IDF soldiers. The presence, support, and commitment of the community added immeasurable strength to this impactful event.

Special thanks was given to Carol and Bob Summers, Bobbi Sadow, Cantor Danielle and the Temple Beth David Youth Choir, whose support underscored the unity of purpose in honoring Israel’s heroes.

Israel’s President, Isaac Herzog, delivered a compelling message that echoed the government’s support for IDF wounded soldiers at Beit Halochem. His words resonated deeply and strengthened our collective commitment to aiding these heroes in their battle after the war.

All in attendance were moved by the personal account shared by IDF wounded officer Captain Ron Birman, whose story courage and resilience was inspirational.

Event coordinator Tzvia Wexler, Exec. Devel. Dir. of Beit Halochem USA/FIDV, remarked “Supporting IDF wounded soldiers and the state of Israel is truly an honor for me. There is an urgent need to stand in solidarity with the over 60,000 IDF wounded we support. Beit Halochem, serving as their second home, plays a pivotal role in their recovery.”

Beit Halochem provides rehabilitation and support services to disabled IDF veterans in Israel. For over 7 decades, they have been a beacon of hope for wounded soldiers, offering a second home and vital resources for their recovery. They are the only authorized rehabilitation organization that collaborates with the Ministry of Defense in the government.

Capt. Ron Birman's helicopter crash fractured his spine, yet he tried repeatedly to rescue his comrades. Brotherhood photobook presented and awarded on stage, filled with never-before-scene images of the IDF in action