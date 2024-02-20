Chrissy Gibson Promoted to Deputy City Manager, Elevating Local Talent to Key Leadership Role

Boca Raton, FL – The City of Boca Raton proudly announces the promotion of Chrissy Gibson to the position of Deputy City Manager, effective immediately. In her new capacity, Gibson will assume responsibility for key city departments and divisions, leveraging her extensive experience, dedication, and innovative leadership.

“Given her demonstrated history of effective leadership and strategic insight, I am confident that she will excel in this new capacity and continue to drive positive change within our city,” said Boca Raton City Manager, George Brown. “Ms. Gibson’s journey from her roots in Boca Raton to her current position is a testament to her commitment to the community.”

Gibson’s journey with the city began in 2010 as the Community Relations Manager, where she played a pivotal role in developing strategic partnerships and innovative programming for the Mizner Park Amphitheater. In 2015, Gibson was given the responsibility of launching the City’s Communications and Marketing Division. Her leadership in implementing a comprehensive city-wide communications plan significantly enhanced the city’s outreach efforts and facilitated meaningful engagement with residents and community stakeholders alike.

Gibson was then promoted to Assistant City Manager in March of 2021 where she oversaw multiple divisions within the City Manager’s Office and spearheaded various special projects that furthered the City’s objectives and initiatives.

As Deputy City Manager, Gibson will oversee critical offices and divisions including the City Clerk, Emergency Management, Sustainability, Public Art, Communications & Marketing, Risk Management, areas of Recreation Services, the City Manager’s Office Administrative Assistant team and Human Resources.

Gibson graduated from Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Language and Literature. She also obtained her MPA (Master of Public Administration) from Nova University. A true native of Boca Raton, Chrissy’s journey from her roots to this significant leadership position exemplifies her dedication and passion for serving the city.