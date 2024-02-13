Boca Raton Airport Soars to New Heights: LED Lighting and Signage Upgrade Signals Commitment to Safety and Sustainability

Boca Rton, FL – The Boca Raton Airport (BCT) has reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of safety, efficiency, and environmental responsibility with the recent completion of airfield lighting and signage upgrades, featuring cutting-edge LED technology.

Partnering with Hypower, LLC, BCT embarked on a comprehensive Airfield Lighting and Signage Upgrade project valued at approximately $2.5 million. This initiative encompassed the replacement of all runway edge lighting and cabling, the installation of new airfield directional signage, and the upgrading of constant current regulators within the electrical vault.

Aligned with current design standards set by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), these enhancements represent a significant stride towards enhancing airport safety and elevating the overall experience for pilots and travelers alike. The project entailed the installation of 287 airfield lighting components and the improvement of 114 airfield signage elements. Notably, the incorporation of LED fixtures promises longevity and energy efficiency, resulting in substantially reduced life cycle costs.

LED technology offers enhanced visibility, mitigating the risk of runway incursions, while the durability of LED signs minimizes the occurrence of lamp burnout, ensuring uninterrupted functionality. These advancements translate to reduced airfield congestion, bolstering safety and efficiency while concurrently curbing energy costs and minimizing environmental impact.

Clara Bennett, Executive Director of the Boca Raton Airport Authority, expressed confidence in the transformative impact of these lighting upgrades, emphasizing the paramount importance of safety and efficiency in airport operations.

Furthermore, in a commendable display of community engagement, BCT facilitated the donation of some of the old lighting and signage to West Boca High School. There, students utilized these materials to construct a mockup runway within the school courtyard, enriching their aviation education and fostering hands-on learning experiences.

Governed by the Boca Raton Airport Authority and its seven-member board, BCT serves as a vital general aviation transport facility catering to the diverse needs of the community. With an average of over 83,000 operations annually, the airport plays a pivotal role in facilitating corporate travel, recreational flying, and flight training activities within the region.

As BCT continues to prioritize innovation and sustainability in its operations, the completion of the Airfield Lighting and Signage Upgrade project underscores the airport’s unwavering commitment to excellence and service to the community.