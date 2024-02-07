“A Taste of Asia: A Culinary and Cultural Experience” happens Feb 17 at the Morikami Museum!

Inaugural event features Japanese cuisine, culture, entertainment, and more!

By Kenny Spahn

Get a taste of the Orient and experience a festive day of Asian-inspired fun at the Morikami Museum’s first annual “A Taste of Asia: A Culinary and Cultural Experience!” The inaugural event takes place at the beautiful Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach on Saturday, February 17, 2024, from 6:30–11:00 p.m.

Taiko Drumming

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to relish the vibrant flavors and rich traditions of Asian culinary culture under the stars in the Morikami’s majestic Japanese gardens setting. Your “Culinary Passport” entitles you to sample, sip, and savor Asian-inspired cuisine, wine, sake, and Japanese whiskeys, along with live entertainment and other festivities – all to benefit a very worth charity. Some of the best Asian restaurants and purveyors in the Boca / Delray area (and even some heavy hitters from Miami!) will be dishing out their culinary offerings. The lineup (so far) includes: Coco Sushi Lounge & Bar, Cornell Café at Morikami Museum, Gaijin Taiyaki (Japanese snacks), Ito En Japanese green teas and matchas, Kapow! Noodle Bar, Ken Rose Catering, Lemongrass Asian Bistro, Niigata Sake Selections, Nobu Miami, Palm Beach Meats, Ramen Lab Eatery, Sushi Yasu Tanaka (from Miami), Sushi by Boū, The Sea Kitchen, Phat Boy Sushi Kitchen & Bar, Yakitori Sushi House, Winebow, and more!

Yakitori Sushi Sampling

Nigiri Sampling (from Ke-uH)

The festive evening also features various sake and Japanese whisky tastings, calligraphy demonstrations, and a live auction with prizes ranging from exquisite jewelry and art pieces, to luxury hotel stays and a ride on the Goodyear Blimp! A powerful Taiko drumming performance by Fushu Daiko will enhance the cultural festivities even further, while DJ Mike Locke is sure to keep the place hopping.

The proceeds from the evening benefitthe Morikami’s 4 E’s Program: Education, Exhibitions, Expansion, and Emotional well-being.

Sushi By Bou

The Morikami’s first annual “A Taste of Asia: A Culinary and Cultural Experience” takes place on Saturday, February 17 at the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens, located at 4000 Morikami Park Road in Delray Beach. Tickets are $200 per person are all-inclusive, with unlimited food and beverage samplings, and can be purchased at www.morikami.org/taste-of-asia. NOTE : Tickets are limited, and expected to sell out quickly. For more information, call (561) 495-0233 or visit www.morikami.org

About Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens:

Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens has been a center for Japanese art and culture in South Florida since opening in 1977. Morikami invites guests to discover its South Florida history, connection with Japan, and explore a series of six diverse gardens, each inspired by a different historical period and style of Japanese gardening. Visitors experience traditional and contemporary Japanese culture through engaging exhibits, varied educational programs and seasonal events, a world-class bonsai display, Pan-Asian cuisine, and a distinctive museum store. The Morikami Museum is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums.

About the Author:

