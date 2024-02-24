100 day countdown to ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup features ceremonial ball drop in Miami and Fort Lauderdale

The ICC T20 Men’s Cricket World Cup will feature four matches at Central Broward Park in June. This is the first time the event has been held in the US, which is co-hosting with the West Indies.

Three US venues are hosting matches – the Dallas/Fort Worth area, New York area and Miami/Fort Lauderdale area.

This week, to mark 100 days until the start of the tournament on June 1, a ceremonial ball drop was held at Bayside Marketplace in Miami and Las Olas Oceanside Park in Fort Lauderdale.

Ball drop at Bayside in Miami

Ball drop at Las Olas Park in Fort Lauderdale