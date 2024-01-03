Wick Theatre’s Fiddler on the Roof  Celebration of  Beloved Classic

The Wick Theatre in Boca Raton stages a vibrant production of Fiddler on the Roof. Premiering on Broadway in 1964, Fiddler won nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and has gone on to become one of the most beloved shows of all time. With a score filled with unforgettable songs like “Tradition,” “If I Were a Rich Man,” and “Sunrise, Sunset,” Fiddler is a celebration of family, faith, and the resilience of the human spirit. The show runs January 11 to February 11, 2024, with evening shows on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30pm, and matinees on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm. Tickets are $94 to $109 and are available at www.thewick.org or by calling the box office at 561-995-2333.

“Fiddler was chosen as the fan favorite for the season, and now with the current world situation, this production is even more poignant,” said Marilynn A. Wick, Managing Executive Producer. “Beautiful, funny, and heartbreaking, Fiddler plays on your heartstrings.”

The Wick’s all-star cast and artistic team will transport audiences to a small Ukrainian Village to meet Tevye, a poor Jewish milkman, struggling to maintain his traditions and faith in the face of changing times in Tsarist Russia. Adding to the drama is the challenge of marrying off his daughters, who possess modern romantic ideals. Fiddler is a classic piece of historical fiction with a book by Joseph Stein, music by Jerry Bock, and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick. It premiered on Broadway in 1964 and has been performed worldwide ever since.

The award-winning musical is based on Tevye and His Daughters, a series of stories by Sholem Aleichem, written in Yiddish between 1894 and 1914 about Jewish life in a Ukrainian village occupied by Imperial Russia at the turn of the 20th century.

The Wick has assembled an outstanding cast for the production including Bruce Sabath at Tevye, Patti Gardener as Golde, Torie D’Alessandro as Tzitel, Mallory Newbrough as Hodol, Celia Katz as Chave, Rachel Matz Hunter as Yente, Michael Small as Lazar Wolff, and Michael Scott Ross as Motel. And Fiddler is led by an exceptional team including Director Norb Joerder, musical director Bobby Peaco, and choreographer Robert Abdoo.

BRUCE SABATH (Tevye) Bruce is thrilled to be making his Wick debut, though audiences may remember him as Richard Nixon in Frost/Nixon on this very stage, when it was the Caldwell Theatre. New York: Larry in Company (Tony® Award – Best Revival), Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish (Drama Desk Award – Best Revival), Cagney, Hello Again (Drama Desk nomination – Best Revival), The Gig, Platinum, Jerusalem Syndrome. Bruce’s MAC Award-nominated one-man show Searching for Tevye has played to sold-out houses in New York and regional venues. Regional highlights: Stages St. Louis (Fiddler in the Roof – Tevye – BroadwayWorld Award), Asolo Rep, Cincinnati Playhouse, Florida Studio Theatre, Geva Theatre, The Old Globe, Portland Stage. TV: “The Blacklist,” “Elementary,” “Madam Secretary,” “FBI: Most Wanted,” “Mrs. Maisel,” “Ramy” and “Limitless”. Graduate of Harvard, Wharton and The William Esper Studio. Thanks to Karen, Michael, Jeremy, Kat and Margot, for dreaming with me. www.BruceSabath.com.

Patti Gardner (Golde) This marks Patti’s third production with The Wick Theatre where she previously performed in Milk and Honey (Mrs. Pearlman) last season, and as Ruth in The Pirates of Penzance in 2018. She has been performing in South Florida for over thirty years from Miami to Jupiter and has toured nationally for seventeen years with Menopause the Musical. Patti is a Carbonell, Silver Palm and New Times Best Award recipient for her regional work and is the Music and Drama Instructor for ABC Montessori Academy of Jupiter Farms.

Mallory Newbrough (Hodel) is thrilled to return to The Wick stage after she performed as Cinderella and Elvis’s girlfriend in Million Dollar Quartet last season! Other Wick shows include: Curtains, They’re Playing Our Song, Gypsy, Beauty and the Beast (Belle – Carbonell Nom.) and Beehive (Janis Joplin – Carbonell Award). Mallory also holds a Carbonell award for Mrs. Wormwood in Matilda and two Silver Palm Awards for various roles in South Florida. And she couldn’t be more excited to come back to play the role of Carrie Pipperidge in Carousel at the end of the month!

Rachel Matz Hunter (Yente) makes her debut at The Wick in Fiddler on the Roof. Rachel’s performed in Off-Broadway, New York/Regional Theatre, Summer Stock, National Tour, Film, and Voice Dubbing. She earned her MFA from the Actors Studio and her BA in Theatre from Barnard College/Columbia University. Rachel’s developing her One-Woman Cabaret Show, Take Two, directed by Faith Prince.

Torie D’Alessandro (Tzitel) is making her Wick debut as Tzeitel in Fiddler on the Roof. Most recent credits: The Little Mermaid (choreographer/puppeteer master), Legally Blonde (Brooke Wyndham), UntitledDanceShowPartyThing (Virgin Voyages,Valiant Lady), Newsies (Katherine Plumber), Little Women (Jo March) and more.

Michael Scott Ross (Motel) is ecstatic to be reprising one of his favorite roles this season! Previously at The Wick: Lord Pinkleton in Cinderella, Mr. McGregor in Peter Rabbit, Sergeant of Police in The Pirates of Penzance. New York Credits: Raffi on Broadway (Gershwin Theatre), Edges (WPPAC), Twist (Manhattan Theatre Source). Florida Theatres: Maltz Jupiter Theatre, Zoetic Stage, Slow Burn, MNM, The Adrienne Arsht Center, Winter Park Playhouse, Alhambra Theatre and Dining, Gulf Coast Symphony.

Michael H. Small (Lazar Wolff) is delighted to be returning to The Wick in Fiddler on the Roof. Michael’s appearances throughout his over 50-year career have included film, television, clubs, radio, and theaters all over the country. Here in Florida, he has performed in most of the region’s top theatres and is a proud recipient of The Silver Palm and a Carbonell nominee.

Caila Katz is an Actor, Singer, Dancer, Playwright, and Movement Director from Miami, FL and an alumna of New World School of the Arts and the Boston University School of Theatre. She is a multidisciplinary storyteller and collaborator, who delves into theatrical narratives with immense passion and vulnerability. Caila’s artistic work is a constant investigation of what excites people to think and feel.