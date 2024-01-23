Why Boomers Love Cannabis Beverages

The cannabis industry is booming, in large part because sales to baby boomers are booming. A study published in JAMA Internal Medicine found that between 2015 and 2018, cannabis use among baby boomers increased by 75%, a steep upward trend that has continued in recent years.

One of the products that have captivated baby boomers is cannabis beverages. Easy to consume and providing fast-acting and soothing benefits, they are the perfect edible product for older adults.

Cannabis drinks are accessible and mainstream.

One big reason baby boomers have embraced cannabis is the changing perception of cannabis in society.

Baby boomers experienced the counterculture movements of the 1960s and 1970s, the ensuing war on drugs, and, most recently, the widespread legalization of marijuana. They have watched the cannabis industry change from its underground status to a legitimate and regulated industry.

Today, boomers can openly explore and enjoy the various forms of cannabis, including beverages, without fear of social hostility or its repercussions.

Cannabis drinks have soothing, fast-acting effects.

The health benefits of cannabis beverages are another reason for their popularity with baby boomers. Growing awareness of these benefits owes much to the widespread legalization of medical marijuana.

As boomers age, they often seek alternative approaches to health problems like pain, stress, and difficulty sleeping. Cannabis has emerged as a natural remedy that many find appealing, particularly when incorporated into beverages.

Advancements in technology also deserve credit. As The New York Times reported last year, for a long time efforts to create cannabis beverages were less than satisfactory “because THC is hydrophobic — drop it into water and it will just form a sludgy goop on the sides of a glass. But in recent years, nanoemulsion technology, which can smoothly blend cannabinoids into a seltzer or cocktail, has become more widely available.”

Cannabis drinks are easy to consume.

Being convenient and discrete, cannabis drinks are easy to add to your wellness routine. No need to roll a joint. Simply pop open your fridge and pop open a can.

By providing a precise dosage of cannabinoids, cannabis beverages give baby boomers direct control over the intensity of the therapeutic effects they experience.

Cannabis drinks are available in many forms.

The energetic response of the cannabis industry to the changing preferences of consumers has helped attract baby boomers to cannabis beverages. These days, cannabis beverages come in a variety of flavors, formulations, and potencies that accommodate many different tastes and preferences. The offerings range from cannabis seltzers you can enjoy at a bar to THC-infused syrups you can mix into any drink.

Cannabis drinks are an excellent alternative to alcohol.

Because of the downsides of alcohol, negative effects often exacerbated by the physiological changes that occur with aging, older people are often advised to reduce their consumption of it. Fortunately, cannabis drinks are an excellent alternative. They give you a relaxing experience without the drawbacks associated with excessive drinking.

At the same time, you can enjoy comparable benefits. As with alcohol, you feel the effects of cannabis beverages in about 20 minutes. They provide social lubrication without any hangover, and they even help you sleep.

As baby boomers continue to explore the benefits of cannabis in all its diversifying forms, the once-taboo plant is becoming an accepted part of the boomer lifestyle.