USL Super League Fort Lauderdale club hires coach

The USL Super League Fort. Lauderdale franchise announced last week that former Premier League defender Tyrone Mears will be the Head Coach for the league’s inaugural season kicking off in August. Mears comes to the team with a wealth of experience in both the UK and the US and a desire and commitment to nurturing the next generation of soccer players through coaching.

“I’m incredibly excited to be chosen to lead at Super League Fort Lauderdale, a fresh and inspiring chapter in women’s professional soccer. My journey in football, rich with diverse experiences, has perfectly set the stage for this new challenge,” said Mears. “We’re not just starting a soccer team in Fort Lauderdale; we’re building a community for women athletes who’ve long awaited this opportunity.”

Hailing from Manchester, England, Tyrone Mears embarked on a noteworthy football career of over seventeen years and transitioned seamlessly into coaching.

An academy graduate from Manchester City FC, Mears began his professional journey with notable stints at Preston North End FC and West Ham United. His career took an international turn with a loan to Marseille in Ligue 1 before returning to the Premier League with Burnley FC. Mears showcased his skills, setting career-highs in assists during the 2010-2011 season. A move to Bolton Wanderers FC followed, marked by a challenging injury but a resilient comeback in the Championship.

Mears then joined Seattle Sounders FC, winning the 2016 MLS Cup and later signing for Atlanta United FC. A brief stint at Minnesota United FC was followed by a return to England with West Bromwich Albion.

After retirement, Mears coached in Manchester City and the Elite Club National League (ECNL) before his most recent position as an Academy Coach at Inter Miami CF, contributing his wealth of experience to the development of young talent on both the men’s and women’s sides.