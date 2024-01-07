Tri-Rail headed to Downtown Miami

An absolutely massive development in the southeast Florida transit landscape. Tri-Rail the commuter rail service that goes from Mangonia Park in Palm Beach County through Broward County to Miami International Airport finally will service Downtown Miami via MiamiCentral station.

At MiamiCentral, commuters can connect to Metro Mover via the Wilkie D. Ferguson Station. Tri-Rail passengers from Broward and Palm Beach counties will transfer trains at the Metrorail transfer station in Hialeah, where a shuttle train will spur out of the South Florida Rail Corridor (SFRC) into the Florida East Coast (FEC) Railway for a direct service to MiamiCentral and back.In the future both Miami-Dade and Broward counties plan to build a commuter rail line along the FEC tracks that would link Downtown Miami and Downtown Fort Lauderdale – though controversy over whether to build a bridge or tunnel at the New River crossing in Fort Lauderdale continues to dominate conversations about this system.