Think About Becoming a Planetary Lifeguard!

Some think my concept for Planetary Lifeguard “screams greenwasher,” but I see it opening “greener pastures” for enlightening and arousing more people to stand up for our endangered environment.

Today our environment is under relentless attack so we must motivate the masses to do something themselves about cleaning up our polluted planet drowning in carbon emissions and other contaminants eventually devastating our climate.

We can’t just rely on a few far-off summits attended by the rich and powerful led by the emission perpetrators themselves, the Arab sheikhs, and chieftains in the oil-rich, fossil fuel empires in the Middle East.

PlanetaryLIfeguard www.planetarylifeguard.org will recruit, train and motivate down-to-earth people feeling the effects of climate change with all the violent storms and floods and other carbon emission-inspired disasters. Wouldn’t it help to have entire populations involved in sustainability to avoid disasters caused by our climate not just changing but going berserk?

Perhaps those pooh-poohing Planetary Lifeguard haven’t proofread all the details still developing in my mind, such as what Planetary Lifeguard will be investigating and reporting on ESG compliance in corporate boardrooms in the months ahead.

Nor perhaps are they considering that behind Planetary Lifeguard are respected, conscientious PR professionals who know how to bring to media attention stories that will spark more interest in making our environment cleaner, like knowing that most companies are not reporting their emissions correctly and there’s so much more we can do to enhance environment sustainability.

Planetary Lifeguard will also be bringing to light scientific methods to reduce global warming few even know about. With an abundance of skills, knowledge and media contacts, Planetary Lifeguard can keep populations alerted, motivated and focused on the growing problems affecting our climate, our environment.

Perhaps before declaring an effort such as PlanetaryLifeguard as just another “greenwasher,” they should look more deeply into what it plans to do and into the backgrounds and seriousness of those behind it, like myself, once a lifeguard in Atlantic City NJ, a bushel of years ago.

Besides the few naysayers and doubters, there are many who love our plan for Planetary Lifeguard and want to be Planetary Lifeguards themselves, which makes me think we have much more greenly (the good green) in common.

Please look for more news to come about PlanetaryLifeguard.

Tom Madden is a PR pro and author whose latest book is WORDSHINE MAN, full of tips on how to make writing more inviting, but these days he worries about our environment now in harms way. Harkening back to his time as an Atlantic City, NJ lifeguard, he is creating an organization called PlanetaryLifeguard.