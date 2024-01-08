South Florida to host T20 Cricket World Cup matches

The US is co-hosting the 2024 T20 Cricket World Cup this summer. This competition is being co-hosted with the West Indies.

Three US cities will host matches- Dallas, New York City and Fort Lauderdale (actually Lauderhill). Cricket’s popularity among the local West Indian population makes Broward County a logical host destination.



Florida matches are as follows and will be played at Central Broward Stadium.



June 11: Sri Lanka vs Nepal



June 14: USA vs Ireland



June 15: Canada vs India



June 16: Pakistan vs Ireland

T20 is a shortened form of Cricket with 20 overs per batting side.

The finals of the competition will be held in Barbados on June 29.