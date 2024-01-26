Serving Mother Nature

Meticulous Madden, founder of Planetary Lifeguard,

Serves Mother Nature Carting off Plastics Left on Beach

There’s much we can do to serve Mother Nature, which you can read about in my weekly blog MaddenMischief.

Even if we just pick up a small tray full of debris bathers leave behind on beaches, especially those plastic bottles and caps choking our overworked ocean, you’ll please our kind Mother.

Speaking of kindness, we all need to be kinder to our environment, which is why I started Planetary Lifeguard to inspire more concern for our planet whose temperature keeps rising.

I say it’s time we all got behind a movement to blow the whistle on climate change, which is why I launched Planetary Lifeguard.

I hope you’ll come aboard my lifeboat similar to the one I rowed when I was a lifeguard years ago in Atlantic City, NJ, then known as The World’s Playground, now packed with casinos.

But let’s not bet on our environment surviving on its own.

Let’s applaud, support and motivate all those entrepreneurs and businesses developing and marketing products and services that will blow that whistle and make climate change our friend, not our enemy.

I will bestow upon them the title of Honorary Planetary Lifeguard.