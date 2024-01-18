Philly Fav To Make SoFla Debut With Tony Bennett Tribute

By Marci Shatzman

Cabaret performer Eddie Bruce will bring “The Music and Magic of Tony Bennett” from concert halls and clubs in the Northeast to his first South Florida appearance on Saturday night Jan. 27 in The Studio at Mizner Park.

Q: Your show is described as a “75-minute musical salute to an icon with first-person back stories behind the man and the music.” What made you want to channel Tony Bennett, who we just lost in July. He started his legendary career as a jazz song stylist in the 1930s and his sendoff was a New York City concert with Lady Gaga in 2021. Amazing.

A: He transcended his age. Even when I was a kid, I was a fan. Everybody else was listening to the Beatles… One night I was at the outdoor Mann (Performing Arts Center), and I realized this music was where I live. Everyone has a moment in their life and that was mine. I even recorded a CD called “Bruce on Bennett.”

Q: How do you choose what to sing? I just Googled him. He had so many hits he won 15 Grammys and even his solo albums set a record.

A: We mix it up with some of his biggest hits, and other songs I loved the arrangements to.

Q: Is there live music with your show?

A: A trio of South Florida musicians. I’m coming in a week ahead to rehearse with them.

Q: Will you take requests?

A: It’s a scripted show so we don’t.

Q: Is the show nostalgic? Should we bring tissues?

A: It’s a very upbeat show with a lot of laughs.

Q: Did you ever meet him?

A: I met him at the Bellevue (hotel in Philly) about eight years ago. I had my CD in my hand. So gave him the CD and told him I’d be performing at Feinstein’s (nightclub in New York City).

Q: Is there anything else you want to say? I know you have family here, and you must have fans who have seen you perform up north.

A: This will be my first time performing here so it’s almost like a showcase for me.

Tickets are $35 at https://thestudioatmiznerpark.com/calendar/ The Studio at Mizner Park is on the west side and the south end of Mizner Park. Valet parking on site and free garage parking adjacent to Starbucks on the other side of Mizner Park. For a calendar of shows, go to https://thestudioatmiznerpark.com/