Owls Run Down UTSA in Thrilling Overtime Battle, 112-103

In another conference test going down to the wire, the Owls (15-4, 5-1) fend off UTSA (7-12, 1-5) in a 112-103 overtime victory. FAU secured their fifth conference win of the season and have now won eight of their last ten games.

Johnell Davis finished with an explosive 34 points and seven rebounds on an impressive 58% shooting from the field. Guard Alijah Martin added 26 points on 6/12 shooting from three-point land, and guard Brandon Weatherspoon added a much-needed 21 points off the bench.

The Beach Boys trio, combining for 81 points, was just enough to hold off UTSA and guard Jordan Ivy’s 38 points off the bench, who led all scorers in the game.

Brandon Weatherspoon, Alijah Martin and Coach Dusty May / Photo by FAU Men’s Basketball Instagram

The beginning of the contest held similarities to the first half of FAU’s matchup against Wichita State Wednesday, where the shockers broke out to a 17-4 lead early in the game, and the Owls played from behind most of the night before eventually mounting a comeback and winning the game.

UTSA shot hot out of the gate and knocked down three straight three-pointers, building a 9-0 lead in the first 90 seconds of play.

The Roadrunners shot 64% from three in the first half, their shooting led by guard Isaiah Wyatt, who was four of five from downtown with 12 points at the break. Ivy-Curry added 15 points in the first for UTSA with three three-pointers made.

The Owls also shot well from deep, with ten triples of their own in the first half, but still managed to go into the locker room down four at the break, having never led in the first 20 minutes of play.

The second half started the back-and-forth battle between the two programs, along with a storm of fouls committed by both teams. UTSA, who finished the night with 32 free throw attempts, guard Christian Tucker hit two free throws with 23 seconds left to put the roadrunners up 91-88.

As hope began to fade for the Owl faithful, Johnell Davis was fouled on a three-point attempt with 16 seconds left in regulation and knocked down three crucial free throws to send the game to overtime.

From there, the owls did what they do best, scoring 21 points in just five minutes of extra time to lock the Roadrunners away and walk away with a nine-point victory. The win extends the Owl’s win streak to four and moves them to the top of the American Conference standings.

The Owls will finish their Southern Great Plains road trip at Rice on Wednesday at 8 p.m., hoping to keep their winning streak alive.