Miami-Dade moving forward with commuter rail plan

The Northeast Corridor is the Miami-Dade portion of the Coastal Link, which extends from Downtown Miami to the City of Aventura, along the existing Florida East Coast (FEC) railway tracks, approximately 13.5 miles. There it will connect with the Broward County rail system. It will connect with Metromover, Metrorail and TriRail at MiamiCentral station. It will connect with Brightline at MiamiCentral and Aventura.

Miami-Dade County earlier this month agreed to move forward more design work as a precondition of qualifying for federal funds.

The Northeast Corridor is envisioned as part of a longer-term tri-county “coastal link” rail system that would run from Mangonia Park to MiamiCentral station. While Broward County has drawn up their own plans as linked above, Palm Beach County to this point has not.