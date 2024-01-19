No. 23 FAU Erases Double-Digit Deficit, Beats Wichita State With Jimmy Butler In Attendance

By: Charles Maxwell

No. 23 Florida Atlantic knocks off conference-foe Wichita State at home, 86-77, with Miami Heat forward and six-time all-star Jimmy Butler appearing at the burrow to cheer on the owls.

Butler sitting courtside at Thursday nights game / Photo by FAU Men’s Basketball Instagram

The Shockers (8-9, 0-4 American) started the night with seven straight points, capitalizing on early turnovers from Florida Atlantic guard Johnell Davis and Center Vladislav Goldin. FAU struggled to shoot from long range, finishing the first half just 8% from three with a lone triple from forward Tre Carrol.

The Shockers ended the first half on a 14-0 run and went into the locker room with an eleven-point lead, up 42-31.

The Owls (14-4, 4-1 American) quickly returned to their brand of fast-paced, high-scoring basketball, responding with 55 points in the second half.

The team rallied behind guard Alijah Martin’s 22-point and nine-rebound performance. In addition to Martin, Johnell Davis added 19 points, and Vladislav Goldin scored 17 points with seven rebounds, picking up the slack from forward Giancarlo Rosado, who is out due to a sprained left knee that will keep him sidelined for at least four weeks.

Florida Atlantic dominated the glass, grabbing 13 offensive rebounds to Wichita State’s 5, resulting in 21 second-chance points.

The nine-point victory marks the first win for Florida Atlantic against Wichita State in program history and ties the all-time series at 1-1. FAU rises to 4-1 in conference play, while the Shockers remain winless in the AAC, adding to their streak of now six-straight losses.

The victory extends the Owl’s win streak to three as they look to ascend in next week’s polls. The Owls hope to keep it rolling at UTSA (7-10, 1-3) this Sunday, who they have beaten in their last three meetings.