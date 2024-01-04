Concierge Property Solutions To Elevate Luxury Living As The New Management Company For Royal Palm Residences

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA (January 3, 2024) Royal Palm Residences, a nine-story ultra-luxury boutique condominium comprised of three towers located at 475 E. Royal Palm Road in Boca Raton, has announced Concierge Property Solutions as its exclusive property management company.

“We are dedicated to enhancing the living experience for residents of Royal Palm Residences and to maintaining the highest standards of luxury, service and community engagement,” said Tricia Schmidt, Director of Operations for Concierge Property Solutions. “We look forward to building lasting relationships with the residents and contributing to the continued success of this exceptional community.”

With Concierge Property Solutions at the helm, Royal Palm Residences is poised to enter a new era of elevated living. The management transition ensures a seamless continuation of high standards, personalized service and a commitment to resident well-being.

About Royal Palm Residences:

Nestled at the intersection of the city and sea in Boca Raton, Royal Palm Residences offers an unparalleled living experience with 48 residences ranging from three to five bedrooms and spanning from 2,425 to 7,168 square feet. Residents enjoy outdoor terraces with sweeping views of the city, waterfront, and golf course. The property features six penthouse residences, a 24-hour doorman, two assigned underground parking spaces per residence and dual-entry private elevator access into each home.

About Concierge Property Solutions:

Concierge Property Solutions is committed to delivering superior service to each community, association, commercial real estate project and builder development it serves. The company’s leadership and seasoned team of professionals maintains a strong dedication to providing elevated experiences to the residents and boards of the communities and condominiums in its management portfolio. For more information, visit www.conciergepropertysolutions.com.

About Compson Associates:

Compson Associates, the parent company for Concierge Property Solutions, is a name synonymous with quality, integrity, and depth of experience. It is a name that has stood the test of time for four generations as a trusted icon in the building industry. Founded in 1946, the firm has now exceeded the $1 billion mark in the development of residential, industrial, office and retail complexes throughout the Eastern Seaboard. For more information, visit www.compsonassociates.com.