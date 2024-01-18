Boca Stage’s Boeing Boeing Opens Tonight At The Delray Beach Playhouse

“…the appeal of “Boeing Boeing” is the very opposite of what you might expect. It’s not smutty at all. It’s deliciously, deliriously innocent.” Ben Brantley – The New York Times

DELRAY BEACH, Fl: Boeing Boeing will open tonight, January 18th, and run through January 27th at the Delray Beach Playhouse.

This 1960s French farce features a self-styled Parisian lothario, Bernard, who has Italian, German, and American fiancées, each a beautiful airline hostess with frequent ‘layovers’. He keeps “one up, one down, and one pending” until unexpected schedule changes bring all three to Paris, and to Bernard’s apartment, at the same time.

Directed by Boca Stage’s own Keith Garsson, Boeing Boeing stars Noah Levine as Bernard, Angie Radosh as Berthe, Kevin Cruz as Robert, along with Sandi Stock, Zoe Darragh Garnet, and JB Wing.

A press release about the production, along with more photos, is available online at https://wp.me/p1S9OR-2hO.

For more information about Boeing Boeing and/or Boca Stage, to speak with someone involved in the production, or to arrange to attend a performance, please contact Carol Kassie at 561-445-9244/carol@carolkassie.com.