Boca Raton Council Member Yvette Drucker Appointed to Serve on National League of Cities Transportation and Infrastructure Services Committee

Boca Raton, FL – City of Boca Raton Council Member Yvette Drucker has been appointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) 2024 Transportation and Infrastructure Services Federal Advocacy Committee. Ms. Drucker was elected to a one-year term and will provide strategic direction and guidance for NLC’s federal advocacy agenda and policy priorities on transportation and infrastructure. The appointment was announced by NLC President Mayor David Sander of Rancho Cordova, CA.

“I am excited to take our local infrastructure and transportation priorities to a higher level with this appointment to the National League of Cities,” shared Ms. Drucker. “Sharing data and learning from other communities throughout our nation will help drive a more sustainable and innovative future for all of us.”

The NLC is an organization comprised of nearly 20,000 city, town and village leaders that are focused on improving the quality of life for their current and future constituents. As a member of NLC’s Transportation and Infrastructure Services Committee, Ms. Drucker will play a key role in shaping NLC’s policy positions and advocate on behalf of America’s cities, towns, and villages before Congress, with the President’s administration and at home.

“NLC’s federal advocacy committees play an important role in helping policymakers in Washington understand the issues and challenges facing America’s cities, towns and villages at the local level,” said NLC President Mayor David Sander of Rancho Cordova, CA. “I’m thrilled to have Boca Raton Council Member Drucker serve on NLC’s Transportation and Infrastructure Services Committee this year and look forward to working with her to strengthen the federal-local partnership and grow our common knowledge of the issues and opportunities facing our communities.”

This year’s Transportation and Infrastructure Services Committee will be led by: Chair Dan Kealey, Councilmember, Burnsville, MN; Vice Chair Vanessa Fuentes, Councilmember, Austin, TX; Vice Chair Toby Barker, Mayor, Hattiesburg, MS; and Vice Chair Martha Castex-Tatum, Vice Mayor Pro Tem and Council Member, Houston, TX.

For more information on NLC’s federal advocacy committees, visit: www.nlc.org/advocacy/federal-advocacy-committees.