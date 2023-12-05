The Royal Poinciana Plaza to Host Shop & Sip to Benefit the Children’s Foundation of Palm Beach County’s Walk the Walk

Palm Beach, FL — The Royal Poinciana Plaza will host a Shop & Sip and a shopping week to benefit the Children’s Foundation of Palm Beach County. The event will serve as the kickoff for the organization’s Walk the Walk and will be held in the Royal Poinciana Plaza Courtyard, 340 Royal Poinciana Way, Palm Beach, on Friday, December 8 from 5 to 7 p.m. It will benefit the Children’s Foundation of Palm Beach County. The Shop & Sip will include a Rosé Bar, light bites, drinks, music, an auction and more. The week of December 8-15, a portion of every purchase at select stores will benefit the Foundation’s Walk the Walk. Event Co-Chairs are Sharyn Frankel, Barbara Stoller Wittenstein, Linda Schaps and Beth Schlager. The event will be held in the east courtyard by Sant Ambroeus.

Committee members include Hilary Cooper, Carol Goldenberg, Susie Levitt and Nora Kandel.

The organization’s third Annual Walk the Walk at the Garden of Life Palm Beaches Marathon Weekend is taking place on Saturday, December 9th at 10 a.m. at Post Park, 104 Datura Street in West Palm Beach. This year’s event chair is Sharyn Frankel.

The walk will take place on Flagler Drive, along the waterfront. Funds raised through the event will support specific programs at more than 30 local children’s non-profit organizations.

The festive atmosphere at Walk the Walk will feature activities for the entire family. The event will feature food stations and children’s entertainment including balloon animals, face painting, stilt walkers, a photobooth, and more. Parking opens at 8:00 a.m. Registration, check-in, and food and activities begin at 9:00 a.m., announcements begin at 9:45 a.m., and the walk begins at 10:00 a.m. Interested parties can register at https://childrensfoundationpbc.org/2023-walk-the-walk/.



Sponsors include Sharyn & Stuart Frankel, Barbara & Myles Wittenstein, Hilary and Richard Cooper, Shirley and Jack Silver, Ina and Murray Pitt, Barbara and Richard Lane, Barbara and Andrew Murstein, Randi and Lonny Henry, Hotwire Communications, Stephanie Bacharach, Natalie Olstein, Susie Zeff, Tanya Pergament, The Geo Group, Linda Taub, Jeff Koons, Sharon and David Gibbs, Susie and Jeffrey Levitt, Marilyn and Leon Silverman, Shelly and Arthur Adler, Phyllis and Howard Boilen, Nassrine Traverse, Yvonne and Don Ackerman, Nita Glickberg, Susan and Jay Kaufman, Sanne and Klaus Ostergaard, Jane and Richard Zenker, Beth and Eric Schlager, Nancy Brown, Audrey and James Foster and Miriam & Richard Sharfman.

“We are delighted to hold the walk again this year to raise money for Palm Beach County’s children,” Sharyn Frankel, Event Co-Chair, said. “There are so many underserved kids in the area that need our help.”

General participant tickets are $50 for adults and free for children under 12. Participants and children will receive a walk t-shirt, walk-finisher medal, and food and drinks. VIP tickets are available for $150. VIP’s will receive valet parking, access to the VIP lounge, a walk t-shirt, walk-finisher medal, and food and drinks.

Visit childrensfoundationpbc.org or call 561-488-6980 to become a sponsor or register to walk.

The Children’s Foundation of Palm Beach County was initiated in 2010 as a not for profit 501(c)3 charitable organization, whose mission is to identify and fund projects in the Boca Raton and Palm Beach County areas to aid at-risk children and their families in need.

Since its inception, the Foundation has raised more than $18 million dollars to fund specific programs of more than 30 local charitable organizations. All of these monies have gone to projects and not into general funds. The Foundation has fed, clothed, provided medical and dental services, kept abuse shelters open, sent at-risk children to summer camp and much more.

Each year, Children’s Foundation of Palm Beach County serves more than 9,000 children and its volunteers give 45,000 hours of their time annually to the more than 30 charities with which the organization works.

For more information, visit childrensfoundationpbc.org, call 561-488-6980 or email foundation@childrensfoundationpbc.org.



Shopping Kickoff BGC

