SYRACUSE and SOUTH FLORIDA To Meet In The Tenth Anniversary RoofClaim.Com Boca Raton Bowl

2023 RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl airs Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN Radio, Including locally on ESPN 106.3 in South Florida

BOCA RATON, Fla. (December 3, 2023) – Syracuse and South Florida are set to meet in the 2023 RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl on December 21 at 8:00 p.m. ET at Florida Atlantic University Stadium in Boca Raton, Fla. The bowl – celebrating its 10th anniversary game – will be televised nationally on ESPN and broadcast on ESPN Radio, including ESPN 106.3 locally.

The game features Syracuse University (6-6 overall; 2-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) and the University of South Florida (6-6 overall and 4-4 American Athletic Conference). The Orange and Bulls were former Big East rivals. This is the first-ever appearance in the Boca Raton Bowl for both teams.

“We are thrilled to welcome the University of South Florida and Syracuse University to Boca Raton and Palm Beach County as we celebrate the 10th anniversary of the bowl this year,” said RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl Executive Director Doug Mosley. “Their participation adds a new level of excitement to our event, and we look forward to hosting an unforgettable matchup that is sure to showcase the spirit of collegiate football in our communities,” added Mosley.

Syracuse Orange football finished the 2023 season with a 2-6 record in conference play and holds the 11th spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference. They have previously competed in 27 bowl games and have a 6-4 record in their last 10 bowl appearances from 1997-2022.

The South Florida Bulls finished fifth in the American Athletic Conference standings and are 6-4 all-time in bowl games. USF football’s five-win improvement over 2022 ranks as the greatest turnaround in program history and is tied with Liberty (13-0) for the second-best in the Football Bowl Subdivision this year.

Syracuse University and the University of South Florida were both previously Big East Conference members and have met a total of 10 times. Currently, the Bulls hold an 8-2 record against the Orange with their most recent game played at Syracuse in 2016. This will be the first time the two teams compete against each other in a bowl game.

Tickets to the 2023 RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl can be purchased by visiting https://roofclaimbocaratonbowl.com. For travel and gameday information, visit www.RoofClaimBocaRatonBowl.com and click on the Fanzone tab.

For additional information about the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl please visit www.RoofClaimBocaRatonBowl.com or follow on social media via Facebook (Facebook.com/BocaBowl), Twitter/X (@BocaBowl), and Instagram (@BocaBowl).

ABOUT THE ROOFCLAIM.COM BOCA RATON BOWL



The Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl is one of 17 bowl games owned and operated by ESPN Events, a division of ESPN. The RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl debuted in 2014 and has been very well received in the community through its first eight years. In all, six conference champions and another three conference division champions have played in the game. Among the bowl’s alumni who have moved on to the NFL are current New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (BYU, 2020), Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (FAU, 2017) and Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott (Memphis, 2016). For more information about the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl visit RoofClaimBocaRatonBowl.com or follow through social media on Facebook (Facebook.com/BocaBowl), Twitter/X (@BocaBowl), and Instagram (@BocaBowl).

Featuring all the pomp and circumstance of traditional bowl events, the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl is a high-energy, entertaining experience for both college football fans and non-fans alike and allows the national spotlight to shine on Boca Raton and Palm Beach County. The event has become a celebrated annual holiday tradition in Boca Raton and Palm Beach County as it lives up to its other name, “Boca’s Biggest Annual Outdoor Party.” Bowl week activities will begin on Sunday, December 17 with the arrival of the participating teams followed by welcome parties, beach parties, luncheons, pep rallies and other bowl week activities – all noted in the FANZONE SCHEDULE section of www.RoofClaimBocaRatonBowl.com.





ABOUT ESPN EVENTS

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of collegiate sporting events nationwide. In 2023, the 33-event schedule includes four early-season college football kickoff games, 17 college bowl games, nine college basketball events, a college softball event and the inaugural Band of the Year National Championship, in addition to a new college gymnastics event coming in 2024. Collectively, these events account for over 400 hours of live programming on ESPN platforms, while reaching 60 million viewers and attracting more than 650,000 annual attendees. Each year, the portfolio of events features more than 20 Division I conferences and hosts over 4,000 participating student-athletes. With satellite offices in more than 10 cities across the country, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools and local communities, as well as providing unique experiences for teams and fans.

For more information, visit the official website, Facebook, X/Twitter or YouTube pages.

