PGA Tour star Jon Rahm gearing up to join Saudi-backed LIV Golf

Source: cnbc.com

By: Drew Richardson

Golf superstar Jon Rahm is gearing up to leave the PGA Tour for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf, according to numerous reports on Thursday.

Rahm, who won the Masters in April and is ranked no. 3 in the world, could be announced as the newest addition to the LIV Golf league as soon as Thursday afternoon according to multiple sources close to the matter, NBC Sports reported Thursday.

Such a move would be the latest blockbuster development in the long and tumultuous saga of the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. The two leagues face a Dec. 31 deadline to decide the fate of their proposed combination.

The golf world is rife with speculation that a deal with Rahm could be part of a strategy by LIV to pressure the PGA Tour into sign off on the merger. LIV Golf replied to CNBC’s request for comment with an automated message.

LIV has poached PGA players in the past for deals worth hundreds of millions of dollars, such as Phil Mickelson. This has been a sticking point for other golfers in the sport. Rory McIlroy, the world’s no. 2 player, said in July that he would retire if LIV Golf was “the last place to play golf on earth.”

