NFL Defensive End Brandin Bryant in the holiday spirit

NFL Defensive End Brandin Bryant and Author R.G. Taylor Pose with Bryant’s Copy of “Spike and the Holiday Parade”at Barnes and Noble, Boca Raton

Photo Courtesy: R.G. Taylor

(Boca Raton, Florida) Spike and the Holiday Parade (#JoinSpikesParade) recently sold out at the Barnes and Noble in Boca Raton. Spike debuted at #76 last month on Audible/Amazon’s 100 Top Selling Children’s Christmas Audiobooks. And Boca Raton’s new children’s book author, R.G. Taylor, is on a story time tour frenzy as Palm Beach County schools, bookstores and libraries spanning from Florida to Georgia to Illinois are barking at the chance to share this season’s must-have, 5-star Amazon-rated picture book, Spike and the Holiday Parade, about a cranky pet pug and his Boca Raton family’s over-the-top holiday traditions; particularly since those traditions evolve to teach about and include all of the season’s holidays.

The book, set in Boca Raton, FL, is full of “hidden little pugs” for kids to seek and find. Mr. Taylor even brings Spike’s scavenger hunts to his story times, stashing laminated little pugs around bookstores and libraries to give young readers a fun, interactive way to find and keep Spike as a bookmark or holiday ornament. A portion of all book sales is donated to Pug Rescue Florida Georgia.

Move Over Elf on the Shelf and Mensch on a Bench, when it comes to this season’s story times and holiday scavenger hunts, R.G. Taylor is doggedly determined to make Spike into the holiday season’s most lovable “pug on a rug.”

ABOUT AUTHOR R.G. TAYLOR

Two years ago, R.G. Taylor’s children encouraged him to leave his successful career as a medical device auditor and to put to paper the imaginative bedtime stories they still remembered about their beloved pet pug and childhood in Boca Raton, FL. Mr. Taylor released his first book in 2023, Spike and the Holiday Parade, and has never looked back. #JoinSpikesParade was subsequently created to raise awareness for rescue animals and shelters, encouraging participants to take pictures of their decorated holiday cars, houses and/or classrooms and then post them on social media.

R.G. Taylor is also the Founder/President of Spike Media Group, LLC (SMG), which aims to facilitate the development of R.G.’s intellectual properties via theater, print, animation, television, and film. He’s a member of the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators and received his Bachelor of Science from Oral Roberts University. “Spike and the Holiday Parade” is the first book in a planned series.