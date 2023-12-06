Local Leader to Be Honored with “DAR America 250!” Award

Martha Gutiérrez-Steinkamp

Martha Gutiérrez-Steinkamp to Receive Prestigous “Dar America 250!” Award from the Nsdar Espana Chapter

On Tuesday, December 12 at 4 P.M.

Ceremony to Be Held at Boca Raton Historical Society, Broadcast Via Zoom in Spain

Boca Raton, FL – The Espana Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) will honor Martha Gutiérrez-Steinkamp with the esteemed “DAR America 250!” Award on Tuesday, December 12 at 4 p.m. at the Boca Raton Historical Society & Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum, 71 North Federal Highway. The ceremony is free and open to the public. It will also be simultaneously broadcast via Zoom in Spain.

The NSDAR Espana Chapter, in alignment with the patriotic activities organized for the celebration of the 250th anniversary of the United States, is recognizing Gutiérrez-Steinkamp for her outstanding efforts to foster a deeper understanding and connection between our two nations through her extensive work in historical research and education related to the American Revolution.

The chapter is particularly commending Gutiérrez-Steinkamp for her dedication to shedding light on Spain’s significant but often overlooked role in the American Revolution. Her numerous speaking engagements, collaborations with educators, and the publication of her book, “Spain: The Forgotten Alliance, Independence of the United States,” have played a crucial role in acknowledging Spain as an integral partner in the Revolution.

Gutiérrez-Steinkamp, a Cuban-born scholar of Spanish heritage and a Smithsonian Fellow, has an impressive background. She has served as the former Deputy Chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts and the Experts Commission for the Preservation of the White House, both through Presidential Appointments. Additionally, she has been a consultant for the US Department of Education, an advisor/translator for the Museum of Florida History and a liaison for the Organization of American States Civil Society.

Gutiérrez-Steinkamp has co-authored legislative mandates and consulted for Time Life-Gale Research, contributing significantly to projects such as “Hispanic Contributions to the United States,” “Women Contributions to the United States,” “Native Aemrican Contributions to the United States,” and “African American Contributions to the United States.” She has also co-written “Hispanic Aritsts of the Twentieth Century” and authored the children’s book, “The Little Rafter/El Balserito.”

In her role as executive director of three Florida museums, Gutiérrez-Steinkamp developed arts-integrated curricula for school districts in Florida, New York and Texas. She has also spearheaded bilingual international cultural exchange programs and accompanied the Secretary of State on cultural missions to South America. Gutiérrez-Steinkamp, a dual translator in English and Spanish and a member of the American Translators Association, is a sought-after speaker, presenting position papers at national and international conferences in the United States, Mexico and Spain.

The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum is the home of the Boca Raton Historical Society, whose mission is to collect, preserve, and present information and artifacts relevant to the past and evolving history of Boca Raton and to maintain a visible role in education and advocacy of historic preservation in the community. Now open to the public Wednesday through Saturday, 10 am to 4 pm, the museum is located in historic Town Hall at 71 N. Federal Highway (33432). For more information, please call 561.395.6766 or visit BocaHistory.org.