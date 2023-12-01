‘Furiosa’ Trailer: Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth Race Across the Wasteland in ‘Mad Max’ Prequel

Source: variety.com

By EJ Panaligan, J. Kim Murphy

What a lovely day!

Director George Miller returns to the wasteland with “Furiosa,” the prequel to “Mad Max: Fury Road.” Warner Bros. released the first trailer for the action entry, which sees Anya Taylor-Joy shaving her head to take on the role of Imperator Furiosa, the fierce war captain that Charlize Theron played in the 2015 action film. The prequel, which is the fifth entry in Miller’s “Mad Max” franchise, follows a young Furiosa as she comes into her own after being taken away from the Green Place of Many Mothers and is immersed into a sinister world. Chris Hemsworth and Tom Burke also star in the film.

The new footage was unveiled at CCXP, Brazil’s biggest Comic-Con event, on Thursday evening. An updated title, “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga,” was also confirmed. Taylor-Joy and Hemsworth joined Miller onstage to preview the upcoming entry, discussing the monstrous gas-guzzling vehicles built for this adventure, along with details about their characters.

“He’s a complicated individual. He’s a very violent, insane, brutal person that is born from the Wasteland, which is the world the ‘Mad Max’ saga takes place in. He’s a product of his environment,” Hemsworth says of his character, Dementos. “He has been birthed into a space where it’s kill or be killed. He’s learned to rule with an iron fist. There’s a charisma to him and it’s a very manipulative charisma.”

Miller directed the prequel and co-wrote the screenplay alongside Nico Lathouris. His last entry in the franchise, “Fury Road,” starring Tom Hardy, Theron and Nicholas Hoult, took the world by storm with its immersive world-building, high-octane car stunts and stellar performances. The film scored a whopping 10 nominations at the Academy Awards, including best picture, director, cinematography and visual effects. It won in the categories of film editing, sound editing, sound mixing, production design, makeup and hairstyling and costume design.

Read more at: https://variety.com/2023/film/trailers/furiosa-mad-max-fury-road-prequel-anya-taylor-joy-1235433495/

Share this:

Tweet

Reddit

