Empowering Young Women’s Voices: Free, Unique Writing Course at the Kravis Center

“Changemakers: Exploring Young Women’s Voices” offered to qualifying high school and college women

West Palm Beach, FL). — The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts is thrilled to bring back the third year of its free writing course, “Changemakers: Exploring Young Women’s Voices,” taking place every Tuesday, from January 23 to February 27, 2024, from 5-6 p.m. at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach. As part of its focus on arts education, the Kravis Center’s free event is dedicated to nurturing the creative talents of young female writers from their first year of high school to their senior year in college. This uniquely curated six-week workshop is led by Palm Beach State College Professor Michelle Winkler.

“By working with the Kravis Center to offer this free workshop, we represent a powerful commitment to uplifting and honoring the diverse stories and creative ideas of young women,” said Winkler. “The heart of ‘Changemakers’ intends to nurture and amplify the authentic voices of Palm Beach County’s young female participants, fostering an environment where transformative seeds can grow.”

Students must be nominated by their high school and (or) college teachers to be accepted into this writing course.

Professor Winkler is an accomplished educator with a Doctorate in Education and a Master of Arts in English from Florida Atlantic University, focusing on Literature and Multiculturalism. “Changemakers: Exploring Young Women’s Voices” seeks to harness the narratives of young women, providing a creative space to cultivate their unique voices. Winkler will employ her two decades of extensive expertise in higher education, AP, AICE and Dual Enrollment instruction to facilitate a dynamic and impactful learning experience.

“We are incredibly excited to see the return of ‘Changemakers: Exploring Young Women’s Voices’ which serves as a testament to our commitment to enriching the artistic and cultural landscape in Palm Beach County,” said Kravis Center CEO Diane Quinn. “This free workshop empowers the next generation of creative minds, cementing the Kravis Center’s legacy as a pillar of artistic innovation and excellence in the county.”

For more information about “Changemakers: Exploring Young Women’s Voices” and to nominate a student by January 12, please email education@kravis.org.

