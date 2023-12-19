City of Boca Raton Officially Recognizes the 75th Anniversary of the Boca Raton Airport

Boca Raton Airport Authority – Proclamation 2023

Boca Raton, FL – In a testament to its enduring legacy, the Boca Raton Airport is proudly commemorating 75 years of unwavering service. The city of Boca Raton, recognizing the airport’s profound impact, has presented the Boca Raton Airport Authority with a proclamation, honoring its history and invaluable contribution to the city and the region. Boca Raton Mayor Scot Singer has officially declared December 28 as the 75th Anniversary of the Boca Raton Airport, marking a significant milestone in the city’s aviation history.

The Boca Raton Airport has been a vital hub for aviation, innovation, and community engagement since its inception. Its rich history unfolds from its transformation into the Boca Raton Army Airfield during World War II to pivotal moments like the commissioning of the Air Traffic Control Tower in 2000 and the addition of a US Customs and Border Protection facility for international flights in 2018.

“As we mark 75 years of aviation excellence, the Boca Raton Airport stands as a beacon of innovation and community engagement,” declared Mayor Scot Singer. “The Airport has had substantial positive impacts on our business climate and local economy and served as a resource for residents for three-quarters of a century.”

The influence of the Boca Raton Airport extends far beyond its runways, as evidenced by the 2022 Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) Economic Impact Study. This study quantified the airport’s contribution to the local economy at an impressive $693 million annually. Furthermore, the airport and its tenants employ 4,843 individuals annually, underscoring its role in shaping the region as a thriving destination for tourism, business, and residency.

“We are thrilled to celebrate 75 years of aviation excellence and community partnership,” expressed Executive Director Clara Bennet. “Our Airport’s history is deeply intertwined with the growth and prosperity of Boca Raton, and we’re committed to ensuring its continued positive impact on our region.”

As the Boca Raton Airport reaches this significant milestone, it looks forward to a future filled with continued growth, collaboration, and innovation. To engage with the celebration and stay informed about upcoming events and initiatives throughout the 75th year, the community is encouraged to visit www.bocaairport.com/75years.

The Boca Raton Airport stands as a general aviation transport facility, overseen by the Boca Raton Airport Authority and its seven-member board. The airport caters to the corporate, recreational, and flight training needs of the community, averaging over 83,000 operations annually. As it embarks on its next chapter, the Boca Raton Airport remains a symbol of excellence, connecting people, fostering progress, and embodying the spirit of innovation that has defined it for the past 75 years.