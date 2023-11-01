Raiders bench QB Jimmy Garoppolo, will start rookie Aidan O’Connell moving forward

Source: nfl.com

The Las Vegas Raiders continue to make sweeping changes in the aftermath of Tuesday night’s firings of coach Josh McDaniels and general manager David Ziegler.

Jimmy Garoppolo, the offseason’s big-time acquisition, has been benched six starts into his tenure in Vegas, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported on Wednesday, per sources informed of the plans. The Raiders are expected to start rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell this Sunday against the Giants and moving forward, Rapoport and Garafolo added.

The move to the rookie comes with little surprise, given the coaching change and ineffective play by Garoppolo. The 3-5 Raiders can now use the balance of the season to see what they have in O’Connell.

The fourth-round pick already has made one start this season, in Week 4 when Garoppolo was out with a concussion. O’Connell completed 24 of 29 passes for 238 yards with an INT and took seven sacks in the 24-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

When Garoppolo missed his second game of the season due to a back injury, McDaniels elected to start veteran Brian Hoyer against the Chicago Bears. The decision turned out disastrous, with the veteran QB throwing two INTs and mustering just 129 yards passing in the blowout loss on Oct. 22.

