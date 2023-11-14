PALM BEACH FOOD & WINE FESTIVAL 2023 

Palm Beach County’s Favorite Festival Returns! December 7-10,2023

By Kenny Spahn

Attention all Palm Beach County Foodies, fine wine fans, craft cocktail cravers, and general party-goers of all sorts – the BIG one is almost here! That’s right – the famed Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival is back, and better than ever – including a new partnership with Wine Spectator, and a festive Kickoff Party at The Boca Raton Resort. Now celebrating its 16th consecutive year (except for the pandemic break), the PBFWF has become the area’s premier food & wine event, drawing in fans from across the nation, plus an All-Star cast of celebrity chefs. Local legends like Clay Conley, Dean Max, and Sean Brasel will be joined by internationally acclaimed Food Network superstars Robert Irvine, Jonathan Sawyer, Marc Forgione, Tiffani Faison, Duff Goldman, and Maneet Chauhan, just to name a few. And now with WINE SPECTATOR’s partnership, the wine selection alone is a major draw, with more than 60 wine tables pouring hundreds of fine vintages – all with an impessive 90+ rating.

Considered the ‘unofficial kickoff of the south Florida Season’, the famed festival features four days of food, fun, culinary competitions, creative cocktails, wine tastings and seminars, cooking demonstrations, classes, live entertainment, exclusive lunch and dinner events, and general fun for all. And the best part, it all goes to benefit a worthy cause –the Els for Autism Foundation, a non-profit organization serving individuals with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and their families around the world. It all happens Thursday through Sunday, December 7-10, with a full menu of activities leading up to Sunday’s Grand Tasting. An updated schedule and full details of each event, along with advance tickets are available at PBFoodWineFest.com where you can also – but here’s a quick summary of the festivities:

The Grand Tasting and Grand Chef Throwdown– Sunday, Dec, 10 (2:00 – 6:00 pm):

The Festival’s signature event held at the Palm Beach County Convention Center, features unlimited samplings from dozens of the area’s finest restaurants and chefs, along with endless pours of fine wines from around the world (each rated 90 or above!) from over 60 wine tables – plus craft spirits, beers, cocktails, and more.

Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to sample nearly 50 of south Florida’s hottest restaurants and top chefs amongst fellow culinarians at this vibrant party venue. This year’s lineup reads like a veritable Who’s Who in the local dining scene, including: Aioli, Almond Palm Beach, Angle at the Eau Palm Beach, Bodega Taqueria y Tequila, Breeze Ocean Kitchen, Brick & Barrel Gastropub, Burt & Max’s, Café Centro, Café Chardonnay, Christopher’s Kitchen, City Cellar, Coolinary, Deck 84, Driftwood Earth and Sugar, Echo, Ela Curry & Cocktails, ESH, Gallaghers Steakhouse, Galley, Ganache Bakery, Grato, Henry’s Palm Beach, Honeybelle at PGA National Resort, Johan’s, Joe Leila, Kroger Delivery, Lewis Prime Grill, Lost Tree Club, Max’s Grille, Meat Market, Nev’s Barbecue, Oceana Coffee, PB County Convention Center, PB Catch Seafood & Raw Bar, Pig Beach Palm Beach, Pink Steak, Pistache French Bistro, Pizzaioli, Polpo Palm Beach, Prezzo, Pumphouse Coffee Roasters, Ravish, Off Ocean, Restaurant 44, Seminole Reef Grill, Spoto’s Fish and Oyster, Stage Kitchen & Bar, Sushi by Bou, The Butcher’s Club, The Ice Cream Club, & more! And to accompany all this fine fare, you also get to sip, sample, and savor hundreds of fine wines from the 60+ wine tables, along with craft spirits, signature cocktails, local craft beers, and more. NOTE: All wines poured at the Grand Tasting and throughout the entire Festival will be rated 90+ by Wine Spectator!

The afternoon culminates in the Grand Chef Throwdown, hosted by radio celebs Mo & Sally and WPTV newscaster Jay Cashmere where three local chefs compete for the $10,000 local charity prize presented by Creekstone Farms, with superstar Celebrity Chefs Robert Irvine and Maneet Chauhan as guest celebrity Judges.

But wait, there’s more! OTHER Festival events leading up to the Grand Tasting include:

Multi-course Sit-down dinners by famed Celebrity Chefs – Thursday, Dec 7

These one-of-a-kind exclusive themed private dinners include:

SUSTAIN — The five-course seated dinner with wine pairings features ingredients caught by local fishermen. The collaborative dinner focusing on sustainable seafood will be held at PB CATCH Seafood & Raw Bar and includes the work from guest chefs Valerie Chang , Ashley Christensen and Sarah Grueneberg and is hosted by Kevin Sawyer .

The five-course seated dinner with wine pairings features ingredients caught by local fishermen. The collaborative dinner focusing on sustainable seafood will be held at PB CATCH Seafood & Raw Bar and includes the work from guest chefs , and and is hosted by . THE FIRST BITE — The four-course seated dinner with wine pairings features host chef Clay Conley and visiting chefs Joe Flamm , Stephanie Izard , and Ken Oringe r at the Buccan kitchen. They’ll serve a family-style meal with premier wine pairings. $275 per person.

The four-course seated dinner with wine pairings features host chef and visiting chefs , , and r at the Buccan kitchen. They’ll serve a family-style meal with premier wine pairings. $275 per person. AN EVENING WITH ROBERT IRVINE featuring Irvine’s Spirits — A selection of cocktails eaturing Irvine’s Spirits paired with a tantalizing walk-around reception will take place at Okeechobee Prime Event Hall, with owner Ralph Lewis being joined by celebrity guest chef Robert Irvine . $100 from each ticket purchased will be donated to the Robert Irvine Foundation. $275 per person.

A selection of cocktails eaturing Irvine’s Spirits paired with a tantalizing walk-around reception will take place at Okeechobee Prime Event Hall, with owner being joined by celebrity guest chef . $100 from each ticket purchased will be donated to the Robert Irvine Foundation. $275 per person. SPICE — Co-hosts Pushkar Marathe and BootlegGreg are joined by guest chefs Tiffani Faison , Cheetie Kumar and Dean Max for this bold evening of cultural influences. $275 per person.

Co-hosts and are joined by guest chefs , and for this bold evening of cultural influences. $275 per person. DINNER AT OCEANO KITCHEN — Taking place at the charming location in Lantana, chef-owners Jeremy and Cindy Bearman team up with guest chef Jonathon Sawyer to create a menu that pays homage to their impressive resumes. $275 per person.

— Taking place at the charming location in Lantana, chef-owners team up with guest chef to create a menu that pays homage to their impressive resumes. $275 per person. DINNER AT FLORIE’S — The five-course seated dinner with specially selected wine pairings hosted by Florie’s chef de cuisine Nino La Spina at the Four Seasons Resort in Palm Beach features sophisticated fare centering on the restaurant’s live-fire kitchen. $275 per person.

Signature Lunch, Dinner, and Cocktail Party Events – Friday, Dec 8

PBFWF’s signature lunch, dinner, and cocktail events include:

LUNCH WITH FRIENDS — Start the weekend early at Meat Market with guest chefs Maneet Chauhan , Antonia Lofaso and Ken Oringer and host chef Sean Brasel for this lunchtime feast featuring a four-course seated lunch with included wine pairings. $225 per person.

Start the weekend early at Meat Market with guest chefs , and and host chef for this lunchtime feast featuring a four-course seated lunch with included wine pairings. $225 per person. LUNCH AT AVOCADO GRILL — Go beyond the border with host chef Julien Gremaud and guest chefs Giorgio Rapicavoli , Jordan Rubin and Stephen Stryjewski . The foursome serves dishes highlighting untraditional ingredients alongside phenomenal wine pairings. $195 per person.

Go beyond the border with host chef and guest chefs , and . The foursome serves dishes highlighting untraditional ingredients alongside phenomenal wine pairings. $195 per person. LUNCH WITH FRANK AND THE FORGIONES — Host chef Frank Eucalitto welcomes back an iconic trio — guest chefs Marc Forgione , Larry Forgione and Bryan Forgione — to Café Chardonnay to prepare a truly authentic Italian four-course lunch. $175 per person.

Host chef welcomes back an iconic trio — guest chefs , and — to Café Chardonnay to prepare a truly authentic Italian four-course lunch. $175 per person. SUNSET & SWIRLS, A PROGRESSIVE WINE TASTING — Taking place at the glamorous Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa, this event features a distinguished wine expert guiding guests on a tasteful tour of four distinctive wines while elaborating on the secrets behind each winery and what makes the perfect pairing. $195 per person.

— Taking place at the glamorous Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa, this event features a distinguished wine expert guiding guests on a tasteful tour of four distinctive wines while elaborating on the secrets behind each winery and what makes the perfect pairing. $195 per person. SHABBAT DINNER — Chef Michael Hackman welcomes guest chefs Zach Engel , Lior Lev Sercarz and Alon Shaya for the second annual Shabbat dinner including traditional but not strictly Kosher dishes that are elevated by the chefs and beautifully paired with wine. $275 per person.

Chef welcomes guest chefs , and for the second annual Shabbat dinner including traditional but not strictly Kosher dishes that are elevated by the chefs and beautifully paired with wine. $275 per person. **New Event** A DINNER AT COOLINARY — Guests will join celebrated chefs Ben Ford , Jonathon Sawyer and Alex Seidel with host chef Tim Lipman for a dinner that celebrates great food and excellent wines. $275 per person.

Guests will join celebrated chefs , and with host chef for a dinner that celebrates great food and excellent wines. $275 per person. **New Event** THE FOUNDER’S DINNER — Marcello’s La Sirena’s Wine Spectator Grand Award is front and center as host chef Marcello Fiorentino welcomes long-time friend and chef Daniel Boulud for an intimate dining experience featuring exceptional wines. $350 per person.

Marcello’s La Sirena’s Wine Spectator Grand Award is front and center as host chef welcomes long-time friend and chef for an intimate dining experience featuring exceptional wines. $350 per person. **New Event** FESTIVAL KICK-OFF PARTY presented by Cheney Brothers — For the first time, the festival expands to the Boca Raton area in partnership with The Boca Raton, where ticket holders can expect a beautiful display of food, wine and spirits, prepared by executive chef Andrew Roenbeck and his team, along with an array of culinary options by guest chefs Lindsay Autry , Valerie Chang , Clay Conley , Duff Goldman , Sarah Grueneberg and Beau MacMillan . $275 per person.

For the first time, the festival expands to the Boca Raton area in partnership with The Boca Raton, where ticket holders can expect a beautiful display of food, wine and spirits, prepared by executive chef and his team, along with an array of culinary options by guest chefs , , , , and . $275 per person. **New Event** AN EVENING AT THE BREAKERS —Back after a four-year hiatus, this dazzling event hosted along the Beach Club’s poolside terrace features an exciting collection of food and beverages from the resort’s exclusive dining outlets while The Breakers’ executive chef Anthony Sicignano alongside Master Sommelier Virginia Philip welcome guests to sip on delicious wines from their celebrated Wine Spectator Grand Award collection. $275 per person.

Featured Food, Wine, Culinary, and Learning Events – Saturday, Dec 9

Day 3 of the festival offers a schedule filled with fun, food, tastings, and learning, include:

KIDS KITCHEN presented by Kroger Delivery — Kids roll up their sleeves and get messy in the Four Seasons Resort’s kitchen with chefs Robert Irvine and Du ff Goldman , who will lead groups through two sessions (8:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.) of 60-minute cooking classes. Kids will receive an apron, chef’s hat, and finished dishes. Limit one parent per child. $50 per child, includes one parent.

Kids roll up their sleeves and get messy in the Four Seasons Resort’s kitchen with chefs and , who will lead groups through two sessions (8:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.) of 60-minute cooking classes. Kids will receive an apron, chef’s hat, and finished dishes. Limit one parent per child. $50 per child, includes one parent. MASTER TASTE — Explore the world of wine through the eyes of Master Sommelier Virginia Philip of Virginia Philip Wine Spirits & Academy, as she offers insight into select wines’ color, aromas, flavors and acidity. $195 per person.

Explore the world of wine through the eyes of Master Sommelier of Virginia Philip Wine Spirits & Academy, as she offers insight into select wines’ color, aromas, flavors and acidity. $195 per person. **New Event** BRUNCH AT LA GOULUE — Hosted by La Goulue executive chef Gwen Le Pape with featured chefs Michelle Bernstein and Ben Ford , guests can indulge in the extravagant four-course brunch prepared by this trio of South Florida’s top culinary talent. $195 per person.

Hosted by La Goulue executive chef with featured chefs and , guests can indulge in the extravagant four-course brunch prepared by this trio of South Florida’s top culinary talent. $195 per person. LUNCH AT ELA — Host chef Pushkar Marathe welcomes guest chefs Maneet Chauhan and Cheetie Kumar as they converge at the popular Ela Curry Kitchen to bring authentic and traditional Indian dishes. $195 per person.

Host chef welcomes guest chefs and as they converge at the popular Ela Curry Kitchen to bring authentic and traditional Indian dishes. $195 per person. CRAFTING COCKTAILS: A MIXOLOGY CLASS — This year’s two-session workshop (11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.) is led by Coolinary Café’s Tim Lipman and The Parched Pig’s Jordan Rubin who will guide guests in creating two cocktails to celebrate the winter holidays in a festive and delicious way. Light, seasonal bites will also be served. $125 per person.

This year’s two-session workshop (11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.) is led by Coolinary Café’s and The Parched Pig’s who will guide guests in creating two cocktails to celebrate the winter holidays in a festive and delicious way. Light, seasonal bites will also be served. $125 per person. CHILLIN’ N’ GRILLIN’ — This fan-favorite event is hosted by Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa’s executive chef Niell Bailey and features cocktails and food stations replete with mouthwatering grilled dishes by guest chefs Ashley Christensen , Tiffani Faison , Joe Flamm , Marc, Larry and Bryan Forgione , Mason Hereford , Stephanie Izard , Antonia Lofaso , Beau MacMillan , Tony Mantuano and Alon Shaya . $225 per person.

This fan-favorite event is hosted by Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa’s executive chef and features cocktails and food stations replete with mouthwatering grilled dishes by guest chefs , , , , , , , , and . $225 per person. **New Event** ROSÉ PARTÉ — The Festival introduces a new and fun way to “rosé all day,” where chef Jason Weiner of Almond Palm Beach invites guest chefs Timon Balloo , Zach Engel , Lior Lev Sercarz and Alex Seidel into his kitchen to prepare tasty bites while guests enjoy sipping on delicious varieties of rosés. $195 per person.

The Festival introduces a new and fun way to “rosé all day,” where chef of Almond Palm Beach invites guest chefs , , and into his kitchen to prepare tasty bites while guests enjoy sipping on delicious varieties of rosés. $195 per person. **New Event** PORCH BBQ — Join Ravish Off Ocean for music, cocktails and the finest barbecue to grace the South fired up by pitmasters and chefs Matt Abdoo of Pig Beach, Ralph Lewis of Okeechobee Prime BBQ, Stephen Stryjewski of Cochon New Orleans and Ravish’s Johnny DeMartini. $195 per person.

Sunday Brunches – SUNDAY, Dec 10

Two unforgettable brunch experiences include: .

DANIEL & FRIENDS — This epically delicious walk-around brunch serves up everyone’s morning favorites cleverly paired with inventive cocktails to add to the flavorful fun for its 12 th year. Set up spaciously at Café Boulud, the popular brunch is hosted by its namesake renowned chef Daniel Boulud with Dieter Samijn and Julie Franceschini . $225 per person.

This epically delicious walk-around brunch serves up everyone’s morning favorites cleverly paired with inventive cocktails to add to the flavorful fun for its 12 year. Set up spaciously at Café Boulud, the popular brunch is hosted by its namesake renowned chef with and . $225 per person. REAL FOOD REVOLUTION — Hosted by chef Tim Lipman of Coolinary and featuring guest chefs Michelle Bernstein and Mason Hereford, this Sunday event gives guests what they need to fuel up for the day: fresh-brewed coffee and innovative brunch offerings that delight the senses. $195 per person.

So save the date (and some room in your belly!) – and get ready for the Food & Wine event of the year — The Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival!

The Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival Grand Tasting takes place Sunday, December 9 from 2:00 – 6:00 pm at the Palm Beach County Convention Center, followed by the Grand Chef Throwdown. Ticket prices are $135 each, and all-inclusive, including unlimited tastings of all food and beverage offerings. Must be 21 or older.

All other events are priced separately. Several package ticket options are available. For more information and to purchase tickets, please please visit pbfoodwinefest.com . or call 800.210.0689. For daily updates, follow the festival on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook @pbfoodwinefest. For sponsorship inquiries, please contact info@pbfoodwinefest.com.

###

About the Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival

After 15 successful years, the Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival (PBFWF) returns to the island of Palm Beach and beyond for its 16th year on December 7-10, 2023. Held at a time when South Florida experiences its best weather of the year, PBFWF celebrates incredible foods prepared by some of the world’s most renowned chefs, enjoyed in a variety of the resort’s most idyllic settings—an allure that keeps even the most discerning gourmands coming back each year to experience this palatable festival.

About the Els for Autism Foundation:

Els for Autism Foundation is a C(3) non-profit organization serving individuals with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and their families around the world.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR : Kenny Spahn is a renowned food critic, culinary columnist, and restaurant authority, and has published over 2,000 culinary articles, taught college courses, and consulted with hundreds of restaurants over the past 25 years. Mr. Spahn is the CEO of RESTAURANT PLACEMENT GROUP, an exclusive recruiting, placement, and consulting firm for the Restaurant and Hospitality industry. www.RestaurantPlacement.com.

TAGS: Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival, PBFWF, Palm Beach, Events, Festivals, Food & Wine, Chefs, Wine Tastings, Restaurants, Restaurant Placement Group, Chef Competitions, Celebrity Chefs, RestaurantPlacement.com,

Share this:

Tweet

Reddit

