Indulge in Thanksgiving Bliss with a Flavorful Feast: Unveiling the Perfect Recipe for Classic Homemade Stuffing!

Here’s a classic Thanksgiving stuffing recipe along with estimated preparation and cook times. Keep in mind that actual times may vary based on your cooking experience and kitchen equipment.

Classic Thanksgiving Stuffing Recipe

Ingredients:

1 loaf of day-old bread (about 12 cups), cut into cubes

1 cup unsalted butter

2 cups diced onions

2 cups diced celery

1 cup chopped mushrooms

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 teaspoons dried sage

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon dried rosemary

1 teaspoon dried parsley

Salt and pepper to taste

3 to 4 cups chicken or vegetable broth

2 large eggs, beaten

Instructions:

Preparation Time: 20 minutes

Cube the day-old bread and let it sit out to dry, or toast it in the oven for a few minutes.

Chop the onions, celery, mushrooms, and garlic.

Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C).

Cook Time: 45 minutes

In a large skillet, melt the butter over medium heat.

Add onions, celery, and mushrooms. Sauté until the vegetables are tender.

Stir in the garlic, sage, thyme, rosemary, parsley, salt, and pepper. Cook for an additional 2-3 minutes until the herbs are fragrant.

In a large mixing bowl, combine the sautéed vegetables with the bread cubes. Mix well.

Pour enough broth over the mixture to moisten it, then add the beaten eggs and toss until everything is well combined.

Transfer the stuffing to a greased baking dish.

Cover with foil and bake for 30 minutes. Then, uncover and bake for an additional 15 minutes or until the top is golden brown.

Serving:

Serve the stuffing warm alongside your Thanksgiving turkey and other favorite side dishes.

Note: Adjust the amount of broth based on your preference for a moister or drier stuffing.

Feel free to adjust the herbs and spices to suit your taste. Enjoy your Thanksgiving feast!

