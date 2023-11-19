Share this:

Like this:

Like Loading...
" />
Published On: Sun, Nov 19th, 2023

Harvesting Gratitude: A Culinary Symphony for the Perfect Thanksgiving Feast

Menu: Thanksgiving Dinner

  1. Roast Turkey with Herb Butter:
  • Ingredients:
    • 1 whole turkey (12-15 lbs)
    • 1 cup unsalted butter, softened
    • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh herbs (rosemary, thyme, sage)
    • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Instructions:
    1. Preheat oven to 325°F (165°C).
    2. In a bowl, mix softened butter with chopped herbs, salt, and pepper.
    3. Rub the turkey inside and out with the herb butter mixture.
    4. Roast the turkey in the preheated oven until the internal temperature reaches 165°F (74°C).
  • Preparation Time: 20 minutes
  • Cooking Time: Approx. 3-4 hours
  • Serving: Carve the turkey and serve on a platter.
  1. Classic Stuffing:
  • Ingredients:
    • 8 cups cubed bread
    • 1 cup diced celery
    • 1 cup diced onion
    • 1 cup chicken broth
    • 1/2 cup unsalted butter
    • 2 teaspoons dried sage
    • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Instructions:
    1. Sauté celery and onion in butter until softened.
    2. In a large bowl, combine bread cubes, sautéed vegetables, sage, salt, and pepper.
    3. Pour chicken broth over the mixture and toss until well combined.
    4. Bake in a greased casserole dish at 350°F (175°C) for 30-40 minutes.
  • Preparation Time: 15 minutes
  • Cooking Time: 30-40 minutes
  • Serving: Serve in a bowl or as a side dish.
  1. Mashed Potatoes:
  • Ingredients:
    • 5 lbs potatoes, peeled and diced
    • 1 cup warm milk
    • 1/2 cup unsalted butter
    • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Instructions:
    1. Boil potatoes until tender. Drain and mash.
    2. Add butter and warm milk, and continue to mash until smooth.
    3. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
  • Preparation Time: 20 minutes
  • Cooking Time: 20 minutes
  • Serving: Serve in a large bowl.
  1. Green Bean Almondine:
  • Ingredients:
    • 1 lb fresh green beans, trimmed
    • 1/2 cup sliced almonds
    • 2 tablespoons olive oil
    • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Instructions:
    1. Blanch green beans in boiling water for 3-4 minutes, then transfer to ice water.
    2. Sauté almonds in olive oil until golden. Add green beans and cook until heated through.
    3. Season with salt and pepper.
  • Preparation Time: 15 minutes
  • Cooking Time: 10 minutes
  • Serving: Serve in a serving dish.
  1. Cranberry Sauce:
  • Ingredients:
    • 1 cup fresh cranberries
    • 1 cup sugar
    • 1 cup water
    • Zest of one orange
  • Instructions:
    1. Combine cranberries, sugar, and water in a saucepan.
    2. Simmer over medium heat until cranberries burst.
    3. Stir in orange zest and let cool.
  • Preparation Time: 5 minutes
  • Cooking Time: 10 minutes
  • Serving: Serve in a bowl or as a condiment.

Dessert:

  1. Pumpkin Pie:
  • Ingredients:
    • 1 pie crust (store-bought or homemade)
    • 1 can (15 oz) pumpkin puree
    • 3/4 cup sugar
    • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
    • 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
    • 1/4 teaspoon ground cloves
    • 1/2 teaspoon salt
    • 2 large eggs
    • 1 can (12 oz) evaporated milk
  • Instructions:
    1. Preheat oven to 425°F (220°C).
    2. In a bowl, whisk together pumpkin, sugar, cinnamon, ginger, cloves, and salt.
    3. Add eggs and mix well. Gradually stir in evaporated milk.
    4. Pour the mixture into the pie crust and bake for 15 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 350°F (175°C) and continue baking for 40-50 minutes, or until a knife inserted near the center comes out clean.
  • Preparation Time: 15 minutes
  • Cooking Time: 65-75 minutes
  • Serving: Serve chilled with a dollop of whipped cream.

Receipt:

ItemQuantityUnit PriceTotal
Turkey1
Bread Cubes1 pack
Celery1 bunch
Onion1
Chicken Broth1 can
Potatoes5 lbs
Milk1 gallon
Green Beans1 lb
Almonds1 cup
Olive Oil1 bottle
Fresh Cranberries1 cup
Orange1
Pie Crust1
Pumpkin Puree1 can
Sugar1 bag
Ground Cinnamon1 jar
Ground Ginger1 jar
Ground Cloves1 jar
Salt1 container
Eggs1 dozen
Evaporated Milk2 cans

Total Cost: $______

Note: The preparation and cooking times are approximate and may vary based on individual cooking methods and equipment. Adjustments can be made based on your preferences and kitchen setup.

Enjoy!

About the Author

-

Pin It
%d bloggers like this: