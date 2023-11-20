How to Replace Your Fear With Trust

By Rick Warren

“He did rescue us from mortal danger, and he will rescue us again. We have placed our confidence in him, and he will continue to rescue us.”

2 Corinthians 1:10 (NLT)

Sometimes the fears in your life can be loud, demanding your attention. But you can trust that God is with you and for you and is more powerful than whatever you’re afraid of.

When the apostle Paul was in a frightening situation, he chose to trust God instead of giving in to his fear. When he did, here’s what he found to be true about God: “He did rescue us from mortal danger, and he will rescue us again. We have placed our confidence in him, and he will continue to rescue us” (2 Corinthians 1:10 NLT).

You have a choice just like Paul did. Choose to believe God is watching over you. Choose to trust him. And choose not to give in to your fears.

God promises believers that, no matter what happens to us, he is working for our good—if we love him and follow him: “Now we know that all things work together for good for those who love God, who are called according to His purpose” (Romans 8:28 TLV). If you’re a believer, God promises all things are working together for good—not that all things are good but that they are working together for good.

That means you can stop listening to your fears because there is no difficulty, dilemma, defeat, or disaster in the life of a believer that God can’t ultimately get some good out of. There is no need to fear the future.

Your fears reveal where you do not trust God. So, today, make a list of your fears and ask God to help you identify the reason you have them. Then ask him to help you replace your fears with trust.

Now, this is important: Expect God to start helping you learn to trust him with each fear. Then, watch to see how he does help you.

Share this:

Tweet

Reddit

