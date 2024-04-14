Focus on God’s Goodness in Your Darkest Days

By Rick Warren

“When I had lost all hope, I turned my thoughts once more to the Lord.”

Jonah 2:7 (TLB)

When you feel hopeless, choose to think about the one thing you know will lift your spirit: the goodness of God.

How did Jonah do it? Here’s what he said: “When I had lost all hope, I turned my thoughts once more to the Lord” (Jonah 2:7 TLB).

That’s the answer to hopelessness! You turn your thoughts to God. You think about his goodness, his greatness, his love, his fairness, and his kindness.

In the New Testament, the Greek word for this is metanoia or “repentance.” Repentance doesn’t just mean you stop doing bad stuff. It means you change your mind and look at life from God’s viewpoint instead of your own.

Corrie ten Boom, a survivor of the Nazi death camps, once said, “If you look at the world, you’ll be distressed. If you look within, you’ll be depressed. If you look at God, you’ll be at rest.”

Everything depends on where you’re looking.

As you focus your attention on God’s goodness, look to his Word. One of the verses I’ve leaned on during some of the darkest times of my life is Psalm 27:13, which says, “I know that I will live to see the LORD’s goodness in this present life” (GNT).

It’s a great reminder that God’s purpose in your life is greater than whatever problem you’re facing.

Even though it may be difficult, instead of focusing on your worries, choose to look up and turn your “thoughts once more to the Lord.”

Talk It Over

Why is it tough sometimes to put your mind on God’s goodness when you’re facing troubles?

What verses in Scripture give you hope when you’re feeling depressed?

What are some ways you can focus your attention on God the next time you face difficulties?

