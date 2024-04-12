Don’t Settle for False Fixes

By Rick Warren

“All who worship worthless idols turn from the God who offers them mercy.”

Jonah 2:8 (CEV)

When we’re in trouble, we’re often tempted to find some sort of quick fix—or at least something that will relieve our stress.

People’s families may be falling apart. Their finances may be falling apart. Their careers may be falling apart. Their health may be falling apart. With their backs against the wall, they try everything imaginable to solve the problem. Everything, that is, except asking God for help.

We need to reject any attempts at a false fix, and instead turn to God for help.

Jonah had time to think about this when he was stuck in the belly of a big fish. Here’s what he prayed: “All who worship worthless idols turn from the God who offers them mercy” (Jonah 2:8 CEV).

Today we don’t carve idols. But we still have them. Some of us idolize our cars. Others of us idolize our homes or our clothes. Sometimes people idolize fortune, wealth, or fame. Anything we place above God is an idol.

The only solution for our problems is the grace of God. Anytime we turn to something else, we’re turning to an idol.

Years ago my family was on vacation, and because I like learning about rocks and minerals, we went into a store that sold the kinds of rocks people collect. There was a whole section of quartz crystals that supposedly could solve a variety of problems. For instance, the descriptions claimed the crystals could provide contentment and confidence or supposedly create a protective shield or even give you some sort of psychic intuition.

But I knew they wouldn’t help me with any of those things.

In fact, the crystals and the promises about them reminded me of Romans 1:25: “They exchanged the truth about God for a lie, and worshiped and served created things rather than the Creator” (NIV).

When you choose to believe something other than God will solve your problems, you’re placing your trust in an inanimate object. You’re serving “created things” rather than “the Creator” himself.

When Jonah was at the bottom of the ocean in a big fish, he didn’t turn to an idol. He trusted God to help—and God came through.

God will do the same for you.

Talk It Over

What idols do you find most tempting to “worship” when you’re feeling hopeless?

What’s the most difficult part about giving up your idols?

What idols seem the most common in your community?

Where will you spend eternity?

The Bible says you can only get to heaven by trusting in God’s Son, Jesus Christ. You can’t earn your way into heaven: “It is by grace you have been saved, through faith—and this is not from yourselves, it is the gift of God—not by works, so that no one can boast” (Ephesians 2:8-9 NIV).

If you’re ready to commit your life to Jesus, start by praying this prayer:

“Dear God, you have promised that if I believe in your Son, Jesus Christ, everything I’ve ever done wrong will be forgiven, and you will accept me into your eternal home in heaven one day.

“I confess I have sinned, and I ask for your forgiveness. I believe that Jesus died to take away my sins and that you raised him to life. I want to trust Jesus as my Savior and follow him as Lord from this day forward. Guide my life and help me to do your will. In Jesus’ name I pray. Amen.”

If you just prayed to accept Jesus, please email me at Rick@PastorRick.com and let me know about it. I’d like to send you some free materials to help you start your journey with Jesus.

