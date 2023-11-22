Here’s a last-minute Thanksgiving dinner menu that is simple yet delicious

Here are basic recipes for the main dishes in the last-minute Thanksgiving dinner menu:

Caprese Skewers:

Ingredients:

Cherry tomatoes

Fresh mozzarella balls

Basil leaves

Balsamic glaze

Instructions:

Thread one cherry tomato, one mozzarella ball, and one basil leaf onto small skewers or toothpicks. Arrange the skewers on a serving platter. Drizzle balsamic glaze over the skewers just before serving.

Roast Turkey Breast:

Ingredients:

Turkey breast

Olive oil

Salt, pepper, and herbs (rosemary, thyme, or sage)

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 350°F (175°C). Rub the turkey breast with olive oil, salt, pepper, and herbs. Place the turkey breast in a roasting pan and roast in the preheated oven until the internal temperature reaches 165°F (74°C). Allow the turkey to rest for a few minutes before slicing.

Mashed Potatoes:

Ingredients:

Potatoes

Butter

Milk

Salt and pepper

Instructions:

Peel and chop the potatoes into even-sized chunks. Boil the potatoes until tender, then drain. Mash the potatoes, adding butter and milk gradually until you reach your desired consistency. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Gravy:

Ingredients:

Turkey drippings

Flour

Chicken or turkey broth

Salt and pepper

Instructions:

In a saucepan, heat turkey drippings over medium heat. Gradually whisk in flour to create a roux. Slowly add chicken or turkey broth while continuously whisking to avoid lumps. Simmer until the gravy thickens, and season with salt and pepper to taste.

Green Beans Almondine:

Ingredients:

Fresh green beans

Sliced almonds

Butter

Lemon juice

Instructions:

Blanch the green beans in boiling water for a few minutes, then transfer to an ice bath to stop the cooking process. In a skillet, melt butter and sauté sliced almonds until golden. Add the blanched green beans and cook until heated through. Drizzle with fresh lemon juice before serving.

These recipes should help you quickly prepare a delicious last-minute Thanksgiving dinner! Adjust quantities based on the number of servings needed.

Share this:

Tweet

Reddit

