Here’s a last-minute Thanksgiving dinner menu that is simple yet delicious
Here are basic recipes for the main dishes in the last-minute Thanksgiving dinner menu:
Caprese Skewers:
Ingredients:
- Cherry tomatoes
- Fresh mozzarella balls
- Basil leaves
- Balsamic glaze
Instructions:
- Thread one cherry tomato, one mozzarella ball, and one basil leaf onto small skewers or toothpicks.
- Arrange the skewers on a serving platter.
- Drizzle balsamic glaze over the skewers just before serving.
Roast Turkey Breast:
Ingredients:
- Turkey breast
- Olive oil
- Salt, pepper, and herbs (rosemary, thyme, or sage)
Instructions:
- Preheat the oven to 350°F (175°C).
- Rub the turkey breast with olive oil, salt, pepper, and herbs.
- Place the turkey breast in a roasting pan and roast in the preheated oven until the internal temperature reaches 165°F (74°C).
- Allow the turkey to rest for a few minutes before slicing.
Mashed Potatoes:
Ingredients:
- Potatoes
- Butter
- Milk
- Salt and pepper
Instructions:
- Peel and chop the potatoes into even-sized chunks.
- Boil the potatoes until tender, then drain.
- Mash the potatoes, adding butter and milk gradually until you reach your desired consistency.
- Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Gravy:
Ingredients:
- Turkey drippings
- Flour
- Chicken or turkey broth
- Salt and pepper
Instructions:
- In a saucepan, heat turkey drippings over medium heat.
- Gradually whisk in flour to create a roux.
- Slowly add chicken or turkey broth while continuously whisking to avoid lumps.
- Simmer until the gravy thickens, and season with salt and pepper to taste.
Green Beans Almondine:
Ingredients:
- Fresh green beans
- Sliced almonds
- Butter
- Lemon juice
Instructions:
- Blanch the green beans in boiling water for a few minutes, then transfer to an ice bath to stop the cooking process.
- In a skillet, melt butter and sauté sliced almonds until golden.
- Add the blanched green beans and cook until heated through.
- Drizzle with fresh lemon juice before serving.
These recipes should help you quickly prepare a delicious last-minute Thanksgiving dinner! Adjust quantities based on the number of servings needed.