Dana Carvey: Wayne’s World star’s son Dex dies aged 32

Wayne’s World star Dana Carvey has announced his “beloved son” Dex, 32, died from an accidental drug overdose.

In a statement on Instagram, the US comedian and actor, 68, said the “terrible tragedy” had happened on Wednesday night, adding: “We will miss him forever.”

He later posted a picture of himself and Dex working together, saying it had been “a joy”.

The two had starred in several TV series together.

“Dex packed a lot into those 32 years,” Carvey wrote, in a joint statement with his wife Paula Zwagerman.

“He was extremely talented at so many things – music, art, film making, comedy – and pursued all of them passionately.”

The couple also have another son, Thomas, aged 30.

Carvey said that his eldest son “loved life” and that when you were with him, “you loved life too”.

