Boca Raton Historical Society Unveils 22nd Annual Holiday Ornament Honoring Yamato Colony Legacy

2023 Ornament

Boca Raton, FL – The Boca Raton Historical Society proudly presents the 22nd annual commemorative holiday ornament, a tribute to the legacy of Boca Raton’s Yamato Colony. Designed by esteemed local artist, Barbara Montgomery O’Connell, this exquisite ornament celebrates the remarkable history of this pioneering Japanese settlement.

“The design for this beautifully crafted ornament was graciously donated by Barbara, who was inspired by historical information and photos from our archives,” said Mary Csar, Executive Director of the Boca Raton Historical Society. “This 22nd installation is a lasting reminder of the Yamato Colony’s unique history and contributions to South Florida.”

In 1905, a group of young men from Japan arrived in South Florida with dreams of creating a new life by farming on the frontier. They christened their village “Yamato,” pronounced “YA-ma-toe,” which is an ancient name for Japan. The colony was home to 35-50 residents and was headquartered at what is now Dixie Highway at Yamato Road in Boca Raton. Most of the residents sold their land during the land boom of the 1920s, and the remaining families relocated to Delray and Fort Lauderdale when the Boca Raton Army Air Field was constructed in 1942.

The ornament is available for $24.95 at the gift shop located in The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum, 71 North Federal Highway, or online at www.bocahistory.org. All proceeds will support the Boca Raton Historical Society and The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum’s ongoing projects, preserving and promoting the rich history of the city.

The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum is the home of the Boca Raton Historical Society, whose mission is to collect, preserve, and present information and artifacts relevant to the past and evolving history of Boca Raton and to maintain a visible role in education and advocacy of historic preservation in the community. Now open to the public Wednesday through Saturday, 10 am to 4 pm, the museum is located in historic Town Hall at 71 N. Federal Highway (33432). For more information, please call 561.395.6766 or visit www.BocaHistory.org.