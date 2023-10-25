Why You Need Others During Tough Times

By Rick Warren

“Because you are praying for me and the Spirit of Jesus Christ is helping me, I know this trouble will bring my freedom.”

Philippians 1:19 (NCV)

When we experience setbacks, our most common response is our worst response: We want to withdraw, to build a wall around ourselves, to push people away.

But that’s the last thing we should do.

When setbacks leave your faith weak, you need other people to trust God for you. You need a church family to help support you.

When Job lost his family, finances, and health, it was a devastating setback—just as it would have been for anyone.

But here’s what one of Job’s friends told him: “Don’t let your anger and the pain you endured make you sneer at God . . . Others have praised God for what he has done, so join with them” (Job 36:18, 24 CEV).

That’s great advice. When you’re in the midst of troubles, don’t get bitter. Join with others who can pray with you, worship with you, and support you.

Where do you find that kind of support?

First, join with others for worship at a local church. Worshiping with other people will give you a new perspective on your setbacks.

Second, get involved in some kind of small group Bible study. Most churches are too big to build relationships just through attending worship services. You need a group of 10 to 12 people to gather with not only to study the Bible, but also to share your pain and pray together.

You won’t find a comeback on your own. You need God’s people to build you up and help you focus on God.

Gathering with others will be a huge step toward your comeback. Just ask Paul. As he sat in a Roman prison, Paul wrote this about the support of other Christians: “Because you are praying for me and the Spirit of Jesus Christ is helping me, I know this trouble will bring my freedom” (Philippians 1:19 NCV).

With the support and prayers of God’s people, your setback is only temporary. Your best days are ahead.