Walk to End Alzheimer’s Coming to Boca

Join the Fight Against Alzheimer’s at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Event in South County Regional Park

Boca Raton, FL – Alzheimer’s is a devastating disease that affects not only those diagnosed but their families and communities as well. In an effort to support those facing Alzheimer’s and fund vital research, the Alzheimer’s Association is hosting the Walk to End Alzheimer’s event, presented by Cross Country Healthcare, on Sunday, November 21, at South County Regional Park.

Alzheimer’s is a progressive and fatal brain disease that impacts memory, thinking, and behavior. In Florida, an estimated one in eight seniors is living with this challenging condition. The Walk to End Alzheimer’s event aims to raise funds to support the Alzheimer’s Association Southeast Florida Chapter, providing essential local care and support services and advancing crucial research efforts.

Here are the event details:

Date: Sunday, November 21

Location: South County Regional Park

Event Schedule:

8:00 a.m. – Event Commences

8:30 a.m. – Ceremony Honoring Those Impacted by Alzheimer’s

Followed by the Walk

Participation in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s is not only an opportunity to contribute to a meaningful cause but also a chance to connect with other families and individuals who are navigating the challenges of Alzheimer’s. The event begins with a ceremony that pays tribute to those affected by the disease, highlighting the strength and resilience of caregivers, patients, and advocates.

The walk itself is a powerful symbol of unity and determination. It brings together a diverse community of individuals committed to making a difference in the fight against Alzheimer’s. Whether you’re walking in honor of a loved one, raising awareness, or simply showing your support, your participation is essential.

To register for the event and join the Alzheimer’s Association in their mission to end Alzheimer’s, visit alz.org/BocaRatonWalk. Every step you take and every dollar you raise at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s event brings us closer to finding a cure and improving the lives of those affected by this devastating disease.

Join the movement, be part of the change, and make a difference in the lives of those impacted by Alzheimer’s. Together, we can work towards a future without Alzheimer’s disease.